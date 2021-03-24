-
All NBA Teams
- All NBA Teams
-
-
Brad Townsend: A league source says Mavs are one of 5-6…
March 24, 2021 | 8:49 pm EDT Update
Steve Nash on sitting James Harden: I need to protect him from himself
Alex Schiffer: Steve Nash said he thinks James Harden wants to play tonight but Nash doesn’t think it’s safe. Said he needs to protect Harden from himself. Doesn’t think this is a long-term thing, but doesn’t commit to him being back on Friday.
Jon Krawczynski: Josh Okogie is a late scratch after being entered into the health and safety protocols. He is out for precautionary testing, team says
Chris Grenham: Semi Ojeleye is out for the rest of the game with a left hip contusion, per the team.
Jason Anderson: Kings coach Luke Walton says Chimezie Metu and Mfiondu Kabengele will be active tonight against the Hawks.