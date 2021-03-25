USA Today Sports

Kevin Chouinard: Danilo Gallinari is available, but Rajon Rondo (right adductor soreness) is now listed as OUT.

Markkanen is different. There is interest in him, and the Bulls have had talks with the New Orleans Pelicans centered on Ball. How rich of an offer Karnišovas is willing to make for a player who, like Markkanen, can be signed to an offer sheet in restricted free agency will be revealed by Thursday’s deadline. Markkanen isn’t sweating it. “I’m in a good place that I can focus on the task at hand. I can play games and it’s not gonna bother me,” he said of the deadline. “I can’t control that.”
Josh Robbins: It’s important to remember the NBA trade deadline exacts an emotional toll for the people involved. Evan Fournier was asked by @The Athletic what the city of Orlando and the Magic have meant to him over the last seven years, and his answers were introspective and emotional. pic.twitter.com/ztZbgikPM0

