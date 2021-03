Markkanen is different. There is interest in him, and the Bulls have had talks with the New Orleans Pelicans centered on Ball. How rich of an offer Karnišovas is willing to make for a player who, like Markkanen, can be signed to an offer sheet in restricted free agency will be revealed by Thursday’s deadline. Markkanen isn’t sweating it. “I’m in a good place that I can focus on the task at hand. I can play games and it’s not gonna bother me,” he said of the deadline. “I can’t control that.”