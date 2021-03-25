The Celtics are reciprocating interest, as sources say they have continued to push forward on a potential Gordon deal with Atlanta and Sacramento looking less likely to move John Collins and Harrison Barnes, respectively, for fair market trade value. As the team fell just a wide-open Daniel Theis 3-pointer short of a 25-point comeback win in Milwaukee on the eve of deadline, it reinforced that they could be a move away from having enough talent to be competitive, if absolutely every single thing breaks right. Yet simultaneously, falling short against good teams has become this Celtics team’s core identity.
March 25, 2021 | 1:15 pm EDT Update
March 25, 2021 | 1:10 pm EDT Update
Ian Begley: As part of 3-team deal to send George Hill to Philly, Knicks will send Austin Rivers to OKC and are expected to receive Terrance Ferguson, sources confirm. ESPN first to report it.
March 25, 2021 | 12:59 pm EDT Update
Jason Quick: Blazers source confirms Gary Trent Jr. and Rodney Hood traded to Toronto for Norm Powell. @wojespn first.