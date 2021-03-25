USA Today Sports

Ohm Youngmisuk: While Lou Williams hasn’t been Sixth Man of the Year Lou Williams, he will be missed by guys in locker room. And I still think Williams’ ability to score is always something needed off bench come playoff time. But Clips need the kind of championship intangibles Rondo brings.

