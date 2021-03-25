USA Today Sports

Ohm Youngmisuk: While Lou Williams hasn't been Sixth Man of the Year Lou Williams, he will be missed by guys in locker room. And I still think Williams' ability to score is always something needed off bench come playoff time. But Clips need the kind of championship intangibles Rondo brings.
Nate Duncan: Of note, Clippers will lose $250k vs the hard cap in the Rondo/LouWill trade. Rondo's cap number was $7.5m and Lou's $8.0m, but his $750k in incentives count vs hard cap as well.
Rajon Rondo to Clippers
Shams Charania: No third team: Lou Williams will play for the Atlanta Hawks in his return to his home state of Georgia, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
Shams Charania: The Hawks are in serious talks on Rajon Rondo to the Clippers for a Lou Williams package, sources tell me and @sam_amick. Williams could land in Atlanta or a third team.
Louis Williams heading to Atlanta?
Andrew Greif: In our live chat, it was noted that both @Brad Turner and I have heard Lou Williams' name floated in Rajon Rondo discussions: latimes.com/sports/livecha…
2 weeks ago via Sam Amick @ The Athletic
Clippers no longer shopping Louis Williams
There has been, however, one fascinating revelation on this front as it relates to three-time Sixth Man of the Year Louis Williams. Though he was known to be very available in the offseason, after his on-court struggles in the bubble and the Magic City distraction in Atlanta complicated matters for the Clippers during their awful playoff finish, sources say that is not the case now. The combination of Williams’ leadership and much-improved play after his early-season slump have gone a long way toward re-establishing his pivotal place in their program. Williams, who is earning $8 million in the final season of his team-friendly deal, is third on the Clippers in scoring (12.5 points per game), assists (3.7), and PER (15.78).
Lou Williams to retire if he's traded?
Lou Williams, Patrick Beverley available?
The Clippers might have a cleaner path to landing Lowry. "I think Toronto would want to send him West," one Eastern team official said, "but Masai is going to do a deal that brings back the best package." The Clippers might be able to provide both. Los Angeles has made it widely known that Lou Williams is available, sources said, and there's a cohort in that front office ready to move on from Patrick Beverley as well —although the Clippers have been more in the market for a mid-tier guard than someone like Lowry, sources said. Adding someone of Lowry’s caliber, however, would boost L.A.'s best punch against the West's other heavyweights.
Those Early Bird Rights could appeal more to a team like the Clippers, given their salary cap situation. The Clippers are right at the hard cap, so they either have totrade equal salary or decrease salary in a trade. A potential offer of Lou Williams and Mfiondu Kabengele theoretically could make sense from a salary cap perspective. The Clippers also have three of Detroit’s second-round picks from 2024-26, which they acquired in the Luke Kennard trade.
Lou Williams on the trade block?
“There were some things that we would have been tempted by for the right deals, but the right deals didn’t appear,” said Ainge. “And, by the way, some of those deals that we were trying to get, those deals didn’t happen for any teams that were looking for the similar players.”
Tuesday's revelation that Williams and the Clippers are discussing the framework of a contract extension could compel teams to bring their best offers sooner as well. According to a person with knowledge of the talks first reported by ESPN, the possible deal would likely be for between two and three years at approximately $8.5 million annually. As of late Tuesday night, however, there was no deal done. The person spoke to USA TODAY Sports on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the situation. Rival teams expected Williams would be sent to the highest bidder by the deadline, but the Clippers insisted that re-signing him remained a possibility.
So while sources confirmed again that the Celts still have interest in Memphis’ Tyreke Evans and the Clippers’ Lou Williams, both of whom are in the last year of their contracts, it’s doubtful that Ainge would do anything amounting to either being the only real return in a deal for Smart. There would have to be more.
Philadelphia is currently in dire need of Lou Williams's second unit shot creation, but Minnesota, Boston and Oklahoma City have also expressed interest, per sources. A first round pick should get the deal done. But the Clippers are also asking for young prospects to add into their new, two-way inspired, development culture, sources say.
But another source discounted the notion. Toronto’s young guys make too little, and the Raptors don’t want to move their bigger names. Still, Williams’ name has surfaced amid Raptors rumors. “But Williams is a scorer, not a shooter, and if a team needs shooting, he’s not the guy you go after,” one league source said.
Adrian Wojnarowski: [The Clippers are] very much open for business. I think there's probably a little bit more on the board right now for Louis Williams than there is for DeAndre Jordan. I think it's entirely possible that DeAndre Jordan does not get traded this week because, again, anybody who trades for him wants to know what it's gonna cost, what an extension would look like. And not everybody in the world is ready to pay him four years and $115 million. There are teams who want him and I think would pay him, but the Clippers are looking at this—they don't want to take back a bunch of future money. They want to get money off. Their preference ultimately would be to let him walk instead of taking back a bad contract or a couple of bad contracts, just to get back a late first-round pick.
My question is: Do you believe the Clippers will make the playoffs this year? David Aldridge: No, I don’t. I expect them to move Lou Williams by Thursday, and maybe Jordan, too. And that won’t leave them with enough, in my opinion, to make a postseason run past Denver and/or Portland -- who both have much more stable core groups, even if either makes a deal by Thursday.
The key in each of these cases is how much will be required to make a deal. The Celts are said to be willing to part with assets, but Ainge seems to be again holding the line on what he believes is proper value. The strategy has frustrated other clubs and a percentage of the fan base, but it doesn’t appear to be changing. Memphis has been asking for a first-round pick for Evans, but the Celtics haven’t yet been willing to go there. Denver has reportedly offered Emmanuel Mudiay and a second-round pick, and while the C’s could propose something similar, the second -round pick (or picks) they could send would not be very high.
Also, sources say the Celts are being careful with their pursuit of wings. As much as they might be able to gain some level of help at the position, they have told people they do not want to do something that would too greatly impede the progress of Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, who, they believe, will be even better by the postseason because of the minutes they have been getting all year.
Several clubs need second-unit scoring, and by next Friday, Louis Williams could very well be on his fifth team in three years. Or, he could stick until summer and re–sign with the Clippers, a bedrock in a new foundation. Either way, Sweet Lou does not stress. “I’ve been in this thing a decade,” he smiles, and heads for the playground, to a rhythm all his own.
The LA Clippers are not planning on tearing down the roster and trading away their best players before the Feb. 8 trade deadline, according to head coach Doc Rivers. "We make this trade and then everyone thinks we're just trading everybody away. That's not true," Rivers said Tuesday when addressing the Griffin trade for the first time publicly.
President of basketball operations Lawrence Frank took a different stance than Rivers and was hesitant to declare the Clippers are finished making further trades, given the team initially had no intention of trading Griffin until talks with the Pistons materialized within the past week.
"You never know," Frank said. "If you were to ask me the question a week ago whether we were going to trade Blake Griffin, the answer would have probably been different than why we're standing here today. You never know how it's going to unfold with the trade deadline looming. There will be a lot of activity, so we'll see how it plays out."
League sources say that the Clippers are still pursuing deals involving DeAndre Jordan and Lou Williams. Packaging an unsavory contract (e.g., Austin Rivers or Danilo Gallinari) along with Williams’s bargain of an expiring deal is a possibility.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Clippers will continue to discuss contracts extensions at the right price, while engaging teams in trade talks on DeAndre Jordan and Lou Williams. They'll try to do a hard thing in the NBA: Rebuild on the fly with younger players/picks, without gutting roster.
Sam Amick on Lou Williams: “He’s having a great year. I do think he gets moved, [but] I don’t know where. Certainly the Cavs could obviously use him if you look at their bench situation. Derrick Rose has all kinds of health problems and he’s just not the guy he used to be. Dwyane Wade has had some really good moments this year, but he’s 36 years old. Lou Williams would certainly upgrade their bench, although he wouldn’t help their defense. The Clippers love him, but I think it’s too hard to pass up the chance to cash in on him and get an asset back like a first-round pick. They want a first-rounder, no question. I don’t know what percentage I would put on it, but there is still some possible interest in the Clippers and Lou agreeing to an extension so that he can stick around. But he’s 31. You know the formula here, Alex. That’s just not [a move that lines up] if you’re trying to rebuild and turn a new leaf after Chris Paul leaves, you aren’t necessarily paying big money to guys who are going to be entering their mid-30s. So I think Lou probably goes [elsewhere].”
ESPN Cleveland: Windhorst: Things can change but right now the #Cavs are not actively involved with the Clippers, so you can take DeAndre Jordan and Lou Williams off your list, for now. Same with the Lakers, they aren't currently talking.
“I would like to be here, man,” he continued. “I’m putting everything on the line out here for this organization, and you know the season I’m having I would like to be rewarded for it and just appreciated. “I’ve played on three teams in six months (Lakers, Rockets), and I’ve been impactful on all three of those teams. A lot of that stuff is out of my control, especially with how I’m playing. I’m doing everything I can in my power. Hopefully it’s just appreciated.”
The Cavs contacted Sacramento about a possible trade for guard George Hill, and the New York Times reported that Cleveland has also engaged the Los Angeles Clippers about DeAndre Jordan and Lou Williams. The Times said the Cavs have floated J.R. Smith, Tristan Thompson, and Iman Shumpert in possible trades -- all of them have been here for each of Cleveland's last three Finals runs and have seen their roles diminish this season for one reason or another. The Cavs are 1-4 in their last five games and privately their marquee players have suggested the team needs a roster upgrade or two. "I like our group,"Tyronn Lue reiterated. "Until we figure out rotations and getting guys healthy and what we have ... I like what we have."
Brad Turner: Can confirm Chris Paul informed Clippers he opt-in on his deal and will be traded to Rockets for Patrick Beverely, Lou Williams, Sam Decker
Marc Stein: Free Agency Scuttle: Houston is making Ryan Anderson/Lou Williams/Patrick Beverley available via trade to create summer spending flexibility
As most players anxiously thumbed through their phone using the plane’s Wi-Fi connection, a Lakers official alerted them they made a trade to the Houston Rockets. “Everyone was looking at me,” Lakers guard Nick Young said. “I thought I was gone.”
Eric Pincus: I heard last week that James Harden specifically wanted the Rockets to bring in Lou Williams, wasn't sure where the Lakers were on that
Nick Young: Good luck @TeamLou23 aka Claud one of the realist teammates I had but aye man all debt cleared right I dnt owe you nothing 👀 lol
David Aldridge: No protections on first-rounder Rockets are also sending Lakers along with Corey Brewer for Lou Williams.
Lakers trade Louis Williams to Houston
Chris Haynes: Charlotte aggressively pursuing Los Angeles guard Lou Williams, league sources tell ESPN. As @Marc Stein notes, most likely to be dealt.
Alex Kennedy: Teams continue to believe Lou Williams will be traded before the deadline. No change, even with the Lakers changing management.
Wizards general manager Ernie Grunfeld has been making the calls as opposed to just fielding them, according to NBA sources, so it's promising for Washington fans that someone is coming—and guard Lou Williams, the Los Angeles Lakers' leading scorer, would be an interesting fit.
Adrian Wojnarowski: The Wizards feel like if there’s a wing player that they can get out in the trade market... Lou Williams, with the Lakers, they have interest in; Bojan Bogdanovic, with the Nets… Washington has shown an inclination to give up a future first-round draft pick, potentially even in this draft to get out a veteran who may even turn out to be a rental for them.
