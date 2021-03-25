The Clippers finally get their traditional point guard by swapping Lou Williams and two second-round picks for Rajon Rondo. Even though Rondo earns $500,000 less than Williams, he has $750,000 in unlikely incentives that actually decrease the Clippers’ hard cap space. They go from $2.6 million to $2.4 million below. They still have plenty of flexibility to sign players in the buy-out market.
March 25, 2021 | 7:52 pm EDT Update
Chase Hughes: Wizards GM Tommy Sheppard says he expects both Daniel Gafford and Chandler Hutchison to play on Saturday. Hutchison has been out since Feb. 5 due to personal reasons.