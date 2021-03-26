Chris Kirschner: For tomorrow’s game at Golden State: De’Andre Hunter (right knee soreness) is probable. Kris Dunn (right ankle surgery) is out. Cam Reddish (right Achilles soreness) is out.
March 25, 2021 | 10:45 pm EDT Update
Harrison Faigen: Frank Vogel, on Rondo getting traded to the Clippers. “Rondo is like family to us. To me he always will be. I’ll always root for him. Except when he’s playing the Lakers.”
Chris Mannix: Could be the end of the NBA line for Jabari Parker, who the Kings officially waived. Parker played sparingly for Sacramento this year, his fifth team since being drafted second overall in 2014.