USA Today Sports

Kevin Chouinard: Hawks say that De'Andre Hunter (right …

2 hours ago via KLChouinard

More on De'Andre Hunter Injury

20 hours ago via ChrisKirschner
Chris Kirschner: For tomorrow’s game at Golden State: De’Andre Hunter (right knee soreness) is probable. Kris Dunn (right ankle surgery) is out. Cam Reddish (right Achilles soreness) is out.
4 days ago via KLChouinard
De'Andre Hunter expected back after 23 games injured
4 days ago via sarah_k_spence
4 days ago via sarah_k_spence
Sarah K. Spencer: De'Andre Hunter says he hasn't done much 5-on-5 (the Hawks get very little practice time, and usually take it easy since they have a game every other day). He has done "a little" 3-on-3 and 4-on-4. Says he just needs to get in a game and get used to it again.
4 days ago via sarah_k_spence
Sarah K. Spencer: "I'm in good spirits right now, definitely," De'Andre Hunter says. This is the first road trip he has gone on with the team since getting hurt.
4 days ago via ChrisKirschner
4 days ago via Chris Haynes @ Yahoo! Sports
De’Andre Hunter: The Atlanta Hawks forward is making his return to action tonight against the Los Angeles Clippers, league sources told Yahoo Sports. Hunter was recovering from right knee surgery since Feb. 8. The Hawks are getting healthy at the right time.
3 weeks ago via sarah_k_spence
3 weeks ago via NBA.com
De'Andre Hunter increasing rehab activities
3 weeks ago via KLChouinard
1 month ago via MarcJSpears
2 months ago via Twitter
De'Andre Hunter out 7-10 weeks
2 months ago via Twitter
2 months ago via JShawNBA
De'Andre Hunter to undergo knee surgery
2 months ago via sarah_k_spence
2 months ago via sarah_k_spence
2 months ago via ChrisKirschner
2 months ago via Associated Press @ ESPN
De'Andre Hunter, who has emerged as the Atlanta Hawks' second-leading scorer in his second season, will miss at least one game with a knee injury. The Hawks said Saturday that Hunter will not play in Monday's home game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Hunter had a non-surgical procedure Saturday to address articular wear and tear in his right knee.
2 months ago via sarah_k_spence
2 months ago via ChrisKirschner
Chris Kirschner: For tomorrow’s game: De’Andre Hunter (right knee soreness) is questionable. Cam Reddish (left knee contusion) is questionable. Danilo Gallinari (right ankle sprain) is doubtful. Bogdan Bogdanovic (avulsion fracture, right knee) is out. Kris Dunn (right ankle surgery) is out.
1 year ago via sarah_k_spence
1 year ago via sarah_k_spence
Sarah K. Spencer: De'Andre Hunter (dislocated right index finger) on whether he'll be able to play in Wednesday's game vs. the Nets: "I don't know as of right now. I have a lot of adrenaline and it doesn't really hurt me right now, but I'll definitely know by tomorrow."
1 year ago via ChrisKirschner
Chris Kirschner: For tomorrow’s game vs. Miami: De’Andre Hunter (dental injury) is probable. Evan Turner (left Achilles pain) is doubtful. Allen Crabbe (post op rehab – right knee) is out. Chandler Parsons (load management – bilateral knees) is out. Trae Young (right ankle sprain) is out.
2 years ago via CVivlamoreAJC
2 years ago via CVivlamoreAJC
2 years ago via ChrisKirschner

, , Uncategorized

, , ,

Storyline: De'Andre Hunter Injury
More HoopsHype Rumors
March 26, 2021 | 5:45 pm EDT Update
Home