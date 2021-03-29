Chris Kirschner: De’Andre Hunter is out for tonight’s game against the Nuggets, Nate McMillan said. He has not done anything the past three days. He still has swelling in the knee.
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
March 28, 2021 | 9:06 pm EDT Update
Josh Robbins: Steve Clifford on how he and the Magic will approach the final 27 games: “This isn’t going to be ragtag stuff here. We’re going to try to win every game.”
Ryan Ward: Frank Vogel on the Lakers set to sign Andre Drummond: “Unfortunately, it’s not 100% official yet” so he can’t comment on it yet.
Jovan Buha: Vogel tells @Bill Oram that the Lakers over-communicate and are transparent with their players anytime there’s a move that could affect roles so that the players know where the Lakers are coming from.
Ryan Ward: Frank Vogel on Marc Gasol’s mins tonight: “Yeah. They raised it some. It’s still not a hardline.”
Harrison Wind: Malone on Aaron Gordon’s offensive role: “I want him to go out there and play his game while also understanding that we are a ball movement player, movement team that’s at its best when the ball and bodies are moving and the ball is not being held and the ball is not sticking.”
Brandon Rahbar: Tony Bradley no longer listed on the OKC injury report as “not with the team.” Mike Muscala has been added to the injury report. Tomorrow night will be the debut of the Brown & Bradley Show.