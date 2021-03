Everyone was fascinated by Rivero’s memory. “Eddie was the kid who was in charge of making sure the area around the court was clean,” Abdenour said. “He eventually ended up cleaning the locker room and keeping things under control. “His memory is probably the sharpest thing I’ve ever come across. He’d be like, ‘So-and-so’ is about to play in his 530th game as a Pistons.’ How do you pull that out of your ass? His memory for not only Pistons history, Pistons lore, but sports in general … I don’t have to go to the internet. I can just go to Eddie.”