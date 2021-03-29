Ironically it was the sports world, particularly in Atlanta with the WNBA and NBA, that was remarkably impactful during the Black Lives Matter movement, and after the killing of George Floyd. But this time, as one of the most racist and insidious laws ever created in this country was passed, the leagues slept. “We lost,” said one team executive, “and it’s too late for any of us to do anything about it.”
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
March 29, 2021 | 10:10 am EDT Update
Austin Rivers an option for Nuggets?
It’s possible a team with a trade exception of at least $3.0 million and room under the tax line claims him, with Chicago, Dallas, Denver and Indiana all checking that box. The fit in Denver, given the Nuggets’ paucity of guards and need for inexpensive role players on next year’s cap, seems particularly intriguing.
Teams are normally incredibly tight-lipped about the cash they put into trades, so we usually don’t find out the fine print on these deals until later. The Warriors sent $2.2 million to Charlotte to take Brad Wanamaker off their hands, and $1.85 million to the Spurs to take Marques Chriss. It was money well-spent, with the Warriors in the $5.25 range on luxury tax penalties; even with the league softening the blow this season, the Warriors spent $4 million to save about $12 million in salary and tax.
The Rockets had a $10.6 million exception from the James Harden traded that expires in roughly December (the league still has to map its calendar dates for next season), and could have maintained that. Instead, they opted to take Avery Bradley’s salary into that exception, which now has $5.1 million left, and create a new $8.2 million exception for Oladipo that runs until next year’s trade deadline.
Oklahoma City added to its staggering array of trade exceptions by creating a new one worth $9.6 million in the George Hill trade. In addition to owning every draft pick for all eternity, the Thunder now have exceptions worth $27.5 million, $12.8 million, $10.1 million, $9.5 million, $7.4 million, and $6.7 million.
The Clippers also spent $4 million, with $2.75 million going to the Kings to dump Mfiondu Kabengele’s salary and another $1.25 million going to Atlanta in the Rondo deal. Finally, the Suns sent $110,000 (the minimum legal consideration in a trade) to Milwaukee in the Torrey Craig trade.
He’s been a full-time Pistons employee for 38 years, making him the franchise’s longest-tenured employee. Last year, Rivero was given the NBA’s Value of the Game award, an honor given to an individual “who exemplifies the values of the league in his or her community.” How did all this happen, you ask? Well… “You’d walk in the locker room and be like, ‘So, what’s happened on tomorrow’s date in Pistons history?,’” former Pistons CEO Tom Wilson told The Athletic. “Eddie would be like, ‘Well, Kelly scored 56 points, so-and-so fouled out with three minutes left in this game.’ He’d give you a chapter and verse about everything. He is one of those guys who could tell you the weather every day that he’s been alive. It’s a gift, I guess.
Everyone was fascinated by Rivero’s memory. “Eddie was the kid who was in charge of making sure the area around the court was clean,” Abdenour said. “He eventually ended up cleaning the locker room and keeping things under control. “His memory is probably the sharpest thing I’ve ever come across. He’d be like, ‘So-and-so’ is about to play in his 530th game as a Pistons.’ How do you pull that out of your ass? His memory for not only Pistons history, Pistons lore, but sports in general … I don’t have to go to the internet. I can just go to Eddie.”