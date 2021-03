ESPN’s Warriors reporter, Nick Friedell, was quick to shoot down the idea on the podcast. Curry did not sign a contract extension before the season, which currently means he could become a free agent in 2022, but delaying the extension also makes him eligible to sign an even bigger deal with the Warriors this summer. “He’s gonna sign,” Friedell said. “There’s no way that Steph — who has only ever said he wants to stay with the Warriors his whole career, and who has only ever said, ‘I can’t wait to play with Klay [Thompson] again, it’s going to be great, and Draymond [Green is] still rolling through either the end of his prime or towards that other stage at a different point in his career’ — that Steph is suddenly going to walk away.