Sarah K. Spencer: Schlenk on Cam Reddish's health: "Cam is still in a place where he's non-impact. He's a ways away just doing spot shooting and doing his rehab." Reddish is out with right Achilles soreness.
The Hawks are offering second-year forward Cameron Reddish, the No. 10 pick of the 2019 draft, in trade talks. Reddish, though, is still out with an Achilles injury suffered Feb. 21 and is expected to be out at least another month — if he ultimately doesn’t need surgery. Reddish is offering 11.2 points and four boards this season.
Atlanta Hawks wing Cam Reddish is expected to be sidelined for four-to-six weeks, according to Shams Charania. Reddish recently underwent a non-surgical procedure last week to address right Achilles soreness.
Kevin Chouinard: For tonight vs. MIA: Trae Young (right adductor soreness) is probable. Cam Reddish (right Achilles soreness) is out. Bogdanovic, Dunn, Hunter remain out.
Sarah K. Spencer: Hawks injury report for tomorrow’s game at Cleveland: Cam Reddish (right Achilles soreness) is probable. Rajon Rondo (low back pain) is questionable. Bogdanovic (avulsion fracture, right knee), Dunn (right ankle surgery) and Hunter (right knee surgery) are out.
Sarah K. Spencer: Cam Reddish (right Achilles tightness) is AVAILABLE tonight. Rajon Rondo (left ankle sprain) is OUT.
Chris Kirschner: For tonight’s game vs. Brooklyn: Danilo Gallinari (right ankle sprain) is probable. Clint Capela (right hand soreness) is questionable. Cam Reddish (right Achilles tightness) is questionable. Rajon Rondo (left ankle sprain) is questionable.
Sarah K. Spencer: Trae Young (back spasm), Danilo Gallinari (right ankle sprain) and Clint Capela (right hand soreness) are AVAILABLE tonight, per Lloyd Pierce. Cam Reddish (right Achilles tightness) is OUT.
Chris Kirschner: For tomorrow’s game: De’Andre Hunter (right knee soreness) is questionable. Cam Reddish (left knee contusion) is questionable. Danilo Gallinari (right ankle sprain) is doubtful. Bogdan Bogdanovic (avulsion fracture, right knee) is out. Kris Dunn (right ankle surgery) is out.
Kevin Chouinard: For tonight’s game vs. Detroit: Cam Reddish (right ankle sprain) is probable. Alex Len (low back pain) is doubtful.
Sarah K. Spencer: Hawks injury report for tomorrow vs. Suns: Alex Len (left ankle sprain) and Cam Reddish (AC joint sprain - left shoulder) are probable. Chandler Parsons (injury management - bilateral knees) is doubtful First time we've seen Parsons listed as "doubtful" instead of ruled out.
Chris Kirschner: For tomorrow’s game at Denver: Cam Reddish (AC joint sprain - left shoulder) is probable. Allen Crabbe (post op rehab - right knee) is questionable. Alex Len (left ankle sprain) is questionable. Vince Carter (personal reasons) is out.
Sarah K. Spencer: Cam Reddish (right shoulder soreness) has been upgraded to available for tonight's game vs. Sacramento.
Chris Kirschner: For tomorrow’s game vs. Kings: Cam Reddish (right shoulder soreness) is probable. John Collins (league suspension) is out. Allen Crabbe (post op rehab – right knee) is out. Chandler Parsons (load management – bilateral knees) is out. Evan Turner (left Achilles pain) is out.
Kevin Chouinard: Hawks effectively swapped two-way players today. Charlie Brown Jr. is up with ATL and Brandon Goodwin is back with College Park. My uneducated guess is that is has to do with Trae exiting the injury report and Cam being added to it.
Chris Kirschner: For tonight’s game at Chicago: Cam Reddish (right hip tension) is probable. John Collins (flu-like symptoms) is out.
Chris Kirschner: For tomorrow’s game vs NOP: Cam Reddish is probable. Brandon Goodwin (right hip bruise) is questionable. Allen Crabbe (post op) is out. Chandler Parsons (load management – bilateral knees) is out. Ray Spalding (dental pain) is out Evan Turner (left Achilles pain) is out.
Stefan Bondy: Spoke to Cam Reddish who said he’s two weeks removed from surgery on his groin and he’s confident in being drafted in the 3-to-8 range tomorrow. He met with the Knicks but couldn’t work out. DeAndre Hunter, a projected top-10 pick, said he neither met nor worked out w/ the Knicks
Shams Charania: Sources: Cam Reddish will undergo a minor procedure for a core muscle injury. There is a six-week timetable that will have Reddish fully healthy. The core injury nagged him during the Duke season and will now fully heal.
March 31, 2021 | 4:08 am EDT Update
Some players still hesitant to get vaccinated
Despite the Herculean efforts of the NBA and the NBPA, the league is encountering a variety of problems in trying to get everyone in the league vaccinated against COVID-19. The teams having the most difficulty getting vaccinations include the Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks, Boston Celtics, Washington Wizards and Philadelphia 76ers, BasketballNews.com has learned. Numerous league sources described the situation as an ongoing, daily dilemma in which they are fighting against misinformation, historical truths about government abuse of vaccination programs in Black communities and logistical complications based upon different vaccination qualification rules in different states.
With the United States entering what the government is calling the “fourth wave” of COVID-19 infections, the slow return to normalcy is proving difficult in both the NBA and society at large. A league source, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said teams have been instructed by the league office that they cannot jump the line to get members of their organizations vaccinated, and nobody will be forced to be vaccinated against their will. But at the same time, extraordinary efforts are being made to educate players and team personnel about the merits of vaccination.
One source said that one of the most difficult tasks has been dispelling myths being perpetuated by anti-vaccine advocates whose information is being re-reported by some mainstream media companies and spreading on social media and online forums. Privately, players have expressed that they are hesitant to get the vaccine due to systemic distrust in the U.S. government, in large part due to the infamous “Tuskegee Experiment,” league sources told BasketballNews.com.
ESPN’s Warriors reporter, Nick Friedell, was quick to shoot down the idea on the podcast. Curry did not sign a contract extension before the season, which currently means he could become a free agent in 2022, but delaying the extension also makes him eligible to sign an even bigger deal with the Warriors this summer. “He’s gonna sign,” Friedell said. “There’s no way that Steph — who has only ever said he wants to stay with the Warriors his whole career, and who has only ever said, ‘I can’t wait to play with Klay [Thompson] again, it’s going to be great, and Draymond [Green is] still rolling through either the end of his prime or towards that other stage at a different point in his career’ — that Steph is suddenly going to walk away.
Fournier, however, isn’t ready to talk about the offseason yet, although he said he was open to the idea of re-signing. “Obviously yes but that’s not my focus at all, to be honest,” Fournier said. “My focus right now is just to learn the plays, learn how to play with my teammate, and win games. Obviously, if I can have success here and help the team win and have an impact on winning, that’s too forward. I like to stay in the present, stay in the moment. Just help the team win tonight.”
After thinking things over, Williams decided against retirement. He said he believes he can help the youthful Hawks make a push toward their first playoff berth since 2017. “I still feel like I can play at a high level,” the combo guard said. “I feel like I can help this team do some things. I don’t want to look back and say I retired prematurely, be asking myself what could have been or what I could’ve done. This is an opportunity to finish out the season with this team and go from there.”
Russell Westbrook fired back at Stephen A. Smith
Fred Katz: Russell Westbrook gave a 2-and-a-half minute answer in response to a question about @stephenasmith ’s comments on First Take: “A championship don’t change my life. I’m happy. I was a champion once I made it to the NBA. I grew up in the streets. I’m a champion.” Full quote here: