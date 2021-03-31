After thinking things over, Williams decided against retirement. He said he believes he can help the youthful Hawks make a push toward their first playoff berth since 2017. “I still feel like I can play at a high level,” the combo guard said. “I feel like I can help this team do some things. I don’t want to look back and say I retired prematurely, be asking myself what could have been or what I could’ve done. This is an opportunity to finish out the season with this team and go from there.”
Some players still hesitant to get vaccinated
Despite the Herculean efforts of the NBA and the NBPA, the league is encountering a variety of problems in trying to get everyone in the league vaccinated against COVID-19. The teams having the most difficulty getting vaccinations include the Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks, Boston Celtics, Washington Wizards and Philadelphia 76ers, BasketballNews.com has learned. Numerous league sources described the situation as an ongoing, daily dilemma in which they are fighting against misinformation, historical truths about government abuse of vaccination programs in Black communities and logistical complications based upon different vaccination qualification rules in different states.
With the United States entering what the government is calling the “fourth wave” of COVID-19 infections, the slow return to normalcy is proving difficult in both the NBA and society at large. A league source, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said teams have been instructed by the league office that they cannot jump the line to get members of their organizations vaccinated, and nobody will be forced to be vaccinated against their will. But at the same time, extraordinary efforts are being made to educate players and team personnel about the merits of vaccination.
One source said that one of the most difficult tasks has been dispelling myths being perpetuated by anti-vaccine advocates whose information is being re-reported by some mainstream media companies and spreading on social media and online forums. Privately, players have expressed that they are hesitant to get the vaccine due to systemic distrust in the U.S. government, in large part due to the infamous “Tuskegee Experiment,” league sources told BasketballNews.com.
ESPN’s Warriors reporter, Nick Friedell, was quick to shoot down the idea on the podcast. Curry did not sign a contract extension before the season, which currently means he could become a free agent in 2022, but delaying the extension also makes him eligible to sign an even bigger deal with the Warriors this summer. “He’s gonna sign,” Friedell said. “There’s no way that Steph — who has only ever said he wants to stay with the Warriors his whole career, and who has only ever said, ‘I can’t wait to play with Klay [Thompson] again, it’s going to be great, and Draymond [Green is] still rolling through either the end of his prime or towards that other stage at a different point in his career’ — that Steph is suddenly going to walk away.
Fournier, however, isn’t ready to talk about the offseason yet, although he said he was open to the idea of re-signing. “Obviously yes but that’s not my focus at all, to be honest,” Fournier said. “My focus right now is just to learn the plays, learn how to play with my teammate, and win games. Obviously, if I can have success here and help the team win and have an impact on winning, that’s too forward. I like to stay in the present, stay in the moment. Just help the team win tonight.”
Russell Westbrook fired back at Stephen A. Smith
Fred Katz: Russell Westbrook gave a 2-and-a-half minute answer in response to a question about @stephenasmith ’s comments on First Take: “A championship don’t change my life. I’m happy. I was a champion once I made it to the NBA. I grew up in the streets. I’m a champion.” Full quote here: