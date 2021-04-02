USA Today Sports

Chris Kirschner: For tonight’s game at New Orleans: John Collins (left ankle sprain) is out. Danilo Gallinari (left Achilles soreness) is out. De’Andre Hunter (right knee soreness) is out. Cam Reddish (right Achilles soreness) is out. Trae Young (left knee soreness) is out. Dunn is out.

April 2, 2021
