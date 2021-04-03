Sarah K. Spencer: I asked Nate McMillan about Kris Dunn, who the Hawks hoped would be able to play by the end of this road trip. “He’s just not there yet.” Says Dunn is still experiencing some swelling/soreness after his workouts.
April 2, 2021 | 9:01 pm EDT Update
Jason Anderson: Kings coach Luke Walton says Hassan Whiteside (knee) will not play tonight. He is improving and is considered day-to-day at this point.
Duane Rankin: Former #Suns guard Ty Jerome (ankle) will now be available tonight’s game for Thunder, OKC coach Mark Daigneault just confirmed. “He’ll play.” Was previously listed as OUT. This will be his first time playing against Phoenix since Chris Paul trade.
Brad Townsend: At this point it’s uncertain whether Rick Carlisle will be able to travel with the Mavericks to Washington, D.C. immediately after tonight’s game. Mavs play the Wizards tomorrow night.
April 2, 2021 | 8:40 pm EDT Update
Sean Highkin: Terry Stotts: “Our defense since Nurk has been back has seen a major uptick, even in the limited minutes he’s been on the court.”