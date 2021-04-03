USA Today Sports

Kevin Chouinard: McMillan hinted at trying to be very c…

7 hours ago via KLChouinard
Kevin Chouinard: McMillan hinted at trying to be very careful with Capela’s minutes tonight and potentially Bogdanovic too. Said that Capela had some ‘tweaks’ and did some work with trainers and thinks he’s ready to go.

April 2, 2021 | 9:01 pm EDT Update
April 2, 2021 | 8:40 pm EDT Update
