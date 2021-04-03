USA Today Sports

McMillan, who is one of the NBA’s seven Black head coaches, has been among the most outspoken coaches on systemic racism. “It really doesn’t make sense with some of the laws that have been passed in this country over the years with trying to keep a certain group of having their right and freedom to do certain things,” McMillan said. “You look at the gun laws and all you have to do is have a legal ID and no training. You have to have more training to get a driver’s license than to go get a weapon. It doesn’t make sense at all to me. I like what [MLB’s] doing. I think that’s the right thing to do with keeping attention on this because what is happening is not right.”

Gordon Hayward out at least four weeks

Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward will be lost for at least four weeks with a right foot sprain, the team announced Saturday. Hayward injured his foot on a drive to the rim in the first half of Friday’s road victory over the Indiana Pacers. Based on video replay, he appeared to step on the foot of Pacers center Myles Turner, then slipped to the floor. Hayward, who grew up in Indiana, was having a big game prior to that injury, totaling 13 points, eight rebounds and six assists in 19 minutes.
Josh Hart still in Pels' long-term plans?

Instead, his season is most likely over, and it’s time to look forward to contract talks. From everything I’ve heard, I still believe the Pels front office views him as an essential part of the team’s core moving forward, and his skill set complements the stars of the franchise — Williamson and Ingram — very well. He’s also one of the vocal leaders in the locker room, and his willingness to speak up is essential because Ingram and Williamson aren’t quite comfortable filling that role just yet.
The way things go with Ball’s contract negotiations will undoubtedly affect what happens with Hart, but I expect New Orleans to do whatever it takes to make sure their “Junkyard Dog” sticks around. His attitude, approach, and physicality are everything the Pels should be trying to establish within their culture around all the other young pieces. If another team does swoop in with a huge contract offer and steals him away, it would be a big loss on the court and in the locker room.
