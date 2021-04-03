McMillan, who is one of the NBA’s seven Black head coaches, has been among the most outspoken coaches on systemic racism. “It really doesn’t make sense with some of the laws that have been passed in this country over the years with trying to keep a certain group of having their right and freedom to do certain things,” McMillan said. “You look at the gun laws and all you have to do is have a legal ID and no training. You have to have more training to get a driver’s license than to go get a weapon. It doesn’t make sense at all to me. I like what [MLB’s] doing. I think that’s the right thing to do with keeping attention on this because what is happening is not right.”
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day