The way things go with Ball’s contract negotiations will undoubtedly affect what happens with Hart, but I expect New Orleans to do whatever it takes to make sure their “Junkyard Dog” sticks around . His attitude, approach, and physicality are everything the Pels should be trying to establish within their culture around all the other young pieces. If another team does swoop in with a huge contract offer and steals him away, it would be a big loss on the court and in the locker room.