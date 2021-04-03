For over the past year, NBA stars and coaches alike have spoken out on systemic racism and aligned with organizations that helped with voter turnout in marginalized communities. So unsurprisingly, a handful of NBA coaches applauded Major League Baseball for removing its All-Star game in Atlanta after Georgia passed voting bills that will disproportionately affect citizens of color. “It’s great that they’re bringing attention what is happening in Georgia,” Atlanta Hawks coach Nate McMillan said before Friday’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans. “I really don’t get it. Trying to find ways to keep people from having their right to vote.”
