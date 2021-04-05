During that three-game stretch, Bogdanovic ran 34.9 pick-and-rolls per 100 possessions without Young on the floor compared to only 15.1 when they’re in the game together, according to Second Spectrum. This differential is obviously by design. Without Young, Bogdanovic is able to lean more into his playmaking skills to help boost bench units. When they’re together, the hope is that Young will develop more off-ball scoring skills to provide even more variety to their already-potent offense.
April 5, 2021 | 1:38 pm EDT Update
Chris Kirschner: McMillan said Hunter’s procedure will NOT keep him out for the rest of the season. He said he “absolutely” expects him to return this season.