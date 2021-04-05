USA Today Sports

During that three-game stretch, Bogdanovic ran 34.9 pic…

2 hours ago via Kevin O'Connor @ The Ringer
During that three-game stretch, Bogdanovic ran 34.9 pick-and-rolls per 100 possessions without Young on the floor compared to only 15.1 when they’re in the game together, according to Second Spectrum. This differential is obviously by design. Without Young, Bogdanovic is able to lean more into his playmaking skills to help boost bench units. When they’re together, the hope is that Young will develop more off-ball scoring skills to provide even more variety to their already-potent offense.

, Uncategorized

, ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
April 5, 2021 | 1:38 pm EDT Update

RJ Barrett on Anthony Edwards' comments: I just laughed, don't really care

8 mins ago via IanBegley

Top Rumors

, , , ,

This rumor is part of a storyline: 220 more rumors
Home