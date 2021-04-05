More on De'Andre Hunter Injury
Chris Kirschner: McMillan said Hunter's procedure will NOT keep him out for the rest of the season. He said he "absolutely" expects him to return this season.
Chris Kirschner: For tomorrow’s game at San Antonio: De’Andre Hunter (right knee soreness) is questionable. John Collins (left ankle sprain) is out.
Chris Kirschner: For tomorrow’s game at Golden State: De’Andre Hunter (right knee soreness) is probable. Kris Dunn (right ankle surgery) is out. Cam Reddish (right Achilles soreness) is out.
Kevin Chouinard: Nate McMillan says that De'Andre Hunter is expected to play tonight. He'll have a minutes restriction between 16 and 20. "We're looking to allow him to play tonight."
Sarah K. Spencer: De'Andre Hunter says he hasn't done much 5-on-5 (the Hawks get very little practice time, and usually take it easy since they have a game every other day). He has done "a little" 3-on-3 and 4-on-4. Says he just needs to get in a game and get used to it again.
Sarah K. Spencer: "I'm in good spirits right now, definitely," De'Andre Hunter says. This is the first road trip he has gone on with the team since getting hurt.
De’Andre Hunter: The Atlanta Hawks forward is making his return to action tonight against the Los Angeles Clippers, league sources told Yahoo Sports. Hunter was recovering from right knee surgery since Feb. 8. The Hawks are getting healthy at the right time.
Forward De’Andre Hunter (right knee surgery on Feb. 8) has increased his rehabilitation activities to include unrestricted weight room work and progressive court reloading. He will be reviewed on Mar. 19.
Kevin Chouinard: Travis Schlenk to 92.9 FM this morning, on De'Andre Hunter: "(Friday) they'll decide if he has to get the second PRP injection ... Whatever decision is made there, that will affect the timeline for him. He has started doing some low-impact movements ... He's coming along great." pic.twitter.com/pWn2VYQZcB
De'Andre Hunter, who has emerged as the Atlanta Hawks' second-leading scorer in his second season, will miss at least one game with a knee injury. The Hawks said Saturday that Hunter will not play in Monday's home game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Hunter had a non-surgical procedure Saturday to address articular wear and tear in his right knee.
Chris Kirschner: For tomorrow’s game: De’Andre Hunter (right knee soreness) is questionable. Cam Reddish (left knee contusion) is questionable. Danilo Gallinari (right ankle sprain) is doubtful. Bogdan Bogdanovic (avulsion fracture, right knee) is out. Kris Dunn (right ankle surgery) is out.
Sarah K. Spencer: De'Andre Hunter (dislocated right index finger) on whether he'll be able to play in Wednesday's game vs. the Nets: "I don't know as of right now. I have a lot of adrenaline and it doesn't really hurt me right now, but I'll definitely know by tomorrow."
Chris Kirschner: For tomorrow’s game vs. Miami: De’Andre Hunter (dental injury) is probable. Evan Turner (left Achilles pain) is doubtful. Allen Crabbe (post op rehab – right knee) is out. Chandler Parsons (load management – bilateral knees) is out. Trae Young (right ankle sprain) is out.