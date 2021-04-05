Sarah K. Spencer: For tomorrow’s game vs. New Orleans: Clint Capela (right hand soreness) is probable. John Collins (left ankle sprain) is out. Kris Dunn (right ankle surgery) is out. De’Andre Hunter (right knee soreness) is out. Cam Reddish (right Achilles soreness) is out.
More on Clint Capela Injury
Chris Kirschner: For tomorrow’s game at Houston: Clint Capela (left heel pain) is questionable. Onyeka Okongwu (right adductor soreness) is questionable.
Chris Kirschner: For tonight’s game vs. Cleveland: Trae Young (left quad soreness) is probable. Clint Capela (left heel pain) is questionable. Onyeka Okongwu (right adductor soreness) is questionable. Dunn, Reddish and Hunter are out.
Chris Kirschner: For tonight’s game vs. Brooklyn: Danilo Gallinari (right ankle sprain) is probable. Clint Capela (right hand soreness) is questionable. Cam Reddish (right Achilles tightness) is questionable. Rajon Rondo (left ankle sprain) is questionable.
Sarah K. Spencer: Trae Young (back spasm), Danilo Gallinari (right ankle sprain) and Clint Capela (right hand soreness) are AVAILABLE tonight, per Lloyd Pierce. Cam Reddish (right Achilles tightness) is OUT.
Sarah K. Spencer: Hawks injury report for tomorrow vs. the Clippers: Cam Reddish (right Achilles tightness) is probable. Clint Capela (right hand soreness) is questionable. Danilo Gallinari (right ankle sprain) is questionable. Trae Young (back spasm) is questionable.
Kevin Chouinard: Hawks updated injury list: Clint Capela (left Achilles soreness) is available. Danilo Gallinari (left foot contusion) is probable. Dunn, Okongwu, Snell remain out.
Sarah K. Spencer: Lloyd Pierce says he doesn't know a timeline for Clint Capela's return yet. Says yesterday was an off day and Capela is lifting weights today. "Today was an opportunity to reload and test and figure out how he feels after the soreness earlier in the week."
Sarah K. Spencer: Rajon Rondo (right knee soreness) is doubtful for Hawks preseason game tomorrow. Capela (left Achilles soreness), Huerter (left ankle soreness), Hunter (right knee soreness) and Reddish (right ankle soreness) are probable.
Sarah K. Spencer: Travis Schlenk on Clint Capela: “His foot's feeling fine. He’s got his strength back. If we're able to have some sort of competition this summer, whether it’s official or unofficial scrimmages, it would be great to get him on the court with our guys and just start that process."
“I’m feeling pretty good,” Capela said. “I’m going to keep doing what the medical staff is saying. I think they’ve been doing a pretty good job. I feel pretty good, honestly. I’m not 100 percent yet. It’s getting better, so I’m optimistic about it.”
“I call every now and then, and they check on me to see how I’m doing and how I’m feeling,” Capela said of his virtual rehab process. “If they need to do any adjustments, I just let them know. If I feel good about exercises, I let them know. I do a report once a week to let them know and make sure the exercises are good. If I feel good about it and if we decide to move forward with the exercises because I’m feeling better about it — that’s pretty much how it works.”
“I was just dealing with it,” Capela said of why he kept playing. “With Houston, there were a lot of injuries — you’re really just trying to go out there and play and trying to get the win. I had to learn how to deal with it and play through it. Sometimes, the first quarter was OK and the second quarter was OK. Then you come back in the second half and it’s super sore. You just go through it. I know a lot of players play hurt, especially when you’re on a team that expects a lot from you. It was an important year with my previous team. It was something that I really wanted to be a part of.”
Capela said the Hawks training staff has not told him to expect to miss the entire season. It’s a day-by-day process of figuring out how much weight his heel can bear. He gets to do a little bit of conditioning, limited basketball activity and some contact on his feet. Capela said he 100 percent wants to play again this season because “I’m not here to sit on the bench and clap my hands. My job is to go out there and play and be as dominant as I can. When I don’t do that, it’s hard.”
Sarah K. Spencer: Lloyd Pierce makes the point that even if Clint Capela gets to play a few games with the Hawks this season, he'll be on a minute restriction. It's very likely Capela won't be at 100% until next year.
Sarah K. Spencer: Clint Capela says he's still waking up with a limp some days, since his right heel is still pretty sore. Says it's difficult to be sidelined when he's itching to play. "I'm on the bench pulling for my guys, but of course I want to be out there with them. Go to war with them."
Sarah K. Spencer: Capela says he hasn't been told it's a possibility he might miss the rest of the season. Says everyone is taking a day-by-day approach with his injury. "They just said every day, they're really trying to see how I feel on what I can do."
Sarah K. Spencer: Clint Capela and Skal Labissiere have both been cleared to participate in impact activities. Both will be re-evaluated in two weeks. A good sign, but they'll still be out a while longer.
The plan is still to re-evaluate Capela March 4. He’ll be out for a while longer, with Pierce adding he’d be surprised if Capela returns for the Hawks’ games in Washington March 6 and in Memphis March 7. Pierce had originally guessed Capela would miss 7-10 games coming out of the All-Star break (the Hawks’ 11th post-All Star break game is a home game vs. the Knicks March 11), but there’s no way to exactly determine how quickly Capela will rehab, which informs the timetable of his return. “It probably will be 15 (games) or less, after this weekend and next weekend’s over with,” Pierce said.
Michael Gallagher: On Hawks TV, Travis Schlenk said "maybe in the middle of March" for a Clint Capela return.
Kevin Chouinard: On the FSSE broadcast, Travis Schlenk said that Clint Capela's recovery from plantar fasciitis is progressing well but the additional bone bruise has made things tricky.
Sarah K. Spencer: Lloyd Pierce says Clint Capela is doing more non-contact activity as far as sprints/slides, but there is still no timetable for his return.
Sarah K. Spencer: Clint Capela says it's his goal to come back from injury after the All-Star break. Travis Schlenk: "Our first goal is to get him healthy. We're not going to rush him out there."
Salman Ali: Mike D'Antoni says Clint Capela has made progress on the heel injury: "I heard he's getting better." Said Capela "could" play half of the upcoming back-to-back.
From the looks of it, it doesn’t sound like this is a day-to-day situation for Capela, either. There’s a growing sense internally he could be out for a while, at least until after the All-Star break. Capela is said to be in pain daily, struggling to run early Friday morning before the Mavericks’ game. A collective coaching decision was made that day to rest him until he fully recovers. “Hurts like heck,” D’Antoni said, citing his past experience with plantar fasciitis. “He’s dealing with it, and every day it’s tough and he’s dealing with pain. But it’s like he’s gotta get over it and the only way you can do that is rest and treatment. It could linger, it could be a while.”
Tim MacMahon: Mike D’Antoni on Clint Capela’s nagging heel contusion: “He shouldn’t come back until he’s pain free.” Capela has been in and out of the lineup for weeks. D’Antoni is noncommittal about whether Capela could sit until All-Star break.
Jonathan Feigen: Rockets center Clint Capela expected to return to practice today, play tomorrow in San Antonio, source said. Danuel House Jr. still out.
Jonathan Feigen: Clint Capela and Danuel House Jr. both upgraded to probable for the Rockets against the Trail Blazers on Monday. Capela (concussion) missed the past two games and House (bruised back) the past three games.
Mark Berman: Mike D’Antoni says Clint Capela out tonight and tomorrow night. Danuel House out tonight, 50-50 tomorrow. Says Russell Westbrook will probably be out tomorrow for load management. Says Ben McLemore in the starting lineup tonight. pic.twitter.com/eez9WdBdBG
Tim MacMahon: A sore right shoulder has been a factor in Clint Capela's slow start. He hurt it playing for Swiss national team and has been working to strengthen it. "Getting there slowly," he said, adding that it's really bothered him trying to dunk with one hand and reaching for rebounds.
Alykhan Bijani: Coach D'Antoni on Clint Capela leaving Tuesday's game with a sore right thumb: "He's fine. He's fine. Last year he tore ligaments in his thumb. He got hit. Got a little scared, but he woke up just fine." He will play against the Raptors on Thursday. #Rockets
Eric Walden: Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni says center Clint Capela feels “a lot better.” Does not have a minutes restriction.
Salman Ali: Mike D'Antoni says Clint Capela has "more or less" recovered from his upper respiratory infection. pic.twitter.com/ZTx7xYztuY
Salman Ali: Clint Capela missed today's Rockets practice today with an upper respiratory infection. Per Mike D'Antoni he will play in Game 1: "He better not be as soft as I was."
Tim MacMahon: Clint Capela spent the All-Star break in Houston working out and playing 1-on-1 against Rockets reserve center Isaiah Hartenstein. His surgically repaired right thumb passed all tests. “It felt great,” Capela said. “I was really happy about it, so now I’m ready to go.”
Jonathan Feigen: Capela wearing a wrap on his right thumb, but said he played all weekend, has no issues. He didn't know if he'll wear it the game, but said can catch any passes with it.
Tim MacMahon: Rockets center Clint Capela is returning to practice today after missing 15 games due to ligament damage in his right thumb. Barring a setback, he's expected to play Thursday against the Lakers.
To the Rockets, Wednesday's game was not just the last before the All-Star break. Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni referred to the game against the Timberwolves as "the last one until Clint comes back probably." Rockets center Clint Capela has been out since he injured ligaments in his right thumb Jan. 13 in Orlando, requiring surgery the following week. The game against the Timberwolves was the 15th he had missed, but he was cleared to resume workouts several weeks ago. The Rockets expect him to practice with the team for the first time since the injury next week in Los Angeles.
"He's doing everything without contact," D'Antoni said. "I guess those two practices will determine whether he will play the first game (after the break) or not." Capela is the Rockets' leading scorer, averaging 17.6 points per game, and leading rebounder, averaging 12.6.
Mark Berman: Clint Capela (@Clint Capela) w/ update on his thumb:"I felt that my hand has been responding really well.I've said before my target is after the All-Star Break" (Has he circled a date?) "I haven't yet..If it keeps going really well, hopefully the 1st game after the All-Star Break"
The Rockets announced on the day of the surgery to repair ligament damage that Capela would be out for four to six weeks. Capela said he is hoping to return for the Rockets' first game after the All-Star break, Feb. 21 against the Lakers in Los Angeles, which would put him in the middle of that timetable. "This is my hope, this is my goal," Capela said.
Tim MacMahon: Rockets center Clint Capela made this trip with the team. No splint or cast on his surgically repaired right thumb. He likely returns right after the All-Star break.
Jonathan Feigen: Rockets announce that center Clint Capela underwent surgery on his right thumb. He is expected to miss the next four to six weeks.
Mark Berman: While Clint Capela may seek a second opinion, according to NBA sources Clint has been told the right thumb injury he suffered Sunday in Orlando requires surgery. League sources confirmed he will miss 4-6 weeks after suffering ligament damage in his right thumb. #Rockets
With two starters already out with injuries, Houston Rockets center Clint Capela is expected to miss four to six weeks with ligament damage to his right thumb, league sources told ESPN. Capela underwent an MRI in Houston on Monday and may get a second opinion with a hand specialist in the near future, league sources said.
Michael C. Wright: Clint Capela had an x-ray onn that tight hand, and D’antoni said it’s just a bruise. Said he was worried. Said Eric Gordon’s knee is fine too.
Alykhan Bijani: P.J. Tucker (sore back) and Clint Capela (right foot soreness) will be available to play tomorrow when the #Rockets travel to San Antonio to take on the #Spurs.
Jonathan Feigen: Clint Capela expects to practice on Saturday and Hope's to play Sunday in San Antonio.
Adam Wexler: #Rockets Capela (Thumb), Harden (Rest) & Mbah a Moute ( Knee) are OUT: Paul (Hamstring) is probable vs. Bulls
Jonathan Feigen: Ryan Anderson (sore right hip flexor) and Brandan Wright (sore right knee) are out for Rockets vs. Clippers tomorrow. Clint Capela (illness) is questionable. Eric Gordon, who missed past three games with an illness, is not on the injury report, so it seems he will be back.
Rockets center Clint Capela has a right orbital fracture and will miss Houston's next two games, the team announced Wednesday. Capela will be re-evaluated later this week, according to the Rockets.