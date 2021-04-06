“He was the only guy I could look up to (when I wanted) to get to the NBA. He was my own inspiration,” Capela said. “I will always remember that. He was always a great guy who gave great advice – and he keeps giving great advice.”
Eight years earlier, when Sefolosha played his first NBA game with the Chicago Bulls, Clint Capela was a 13-year-old in Geneva, Switzerland trying to track Thabo's progress through the local newspaper. Upon Sefolosha acknowledging his retirement from the NBA this week, Capela talked about having a role model who made his basketball dreams seem possible.
Capela got an extra bonus in Sefolosha's final NBA season. "Our relationship really got close when we played for Houston last season," Capela said of shared meals and team road trips. "That's when I really got to know him and get closer to him."
Veteran NBA wing Thabo Sefolosha, who last played for the Rockets in 2019/20, hasn’t officially announced his retirement as a player. However, in a recent appearance on the Fastbreak podcast, Sefolosha didn’t object to being characterized as retired by the hosts. “It’s treating me good,” Sefolosha said, when asked how he has adjusted to retirement. “It’s a nice change of pace being back home with the family. It has been great.”
“We had already talked about it at the end of last season, coming back to Switzerland,” Sefolosha said. “We have kids that are growing up and it was important for us to be as a family together, spending more time together with myself being more involved and being able to spend more time with homework and all of this. “After 14 years, I felt like it was kind of time for me to take a step back and spend the majority of my time doing something different now.”