Sarah K. Spencer: Nate McMillan says Clint Capela (left Achilles soreness) and Danilo Gallinari (left ankle soreness) will BOTH be available tonight.
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
April 9, 2021 | 9:07 pm EDT Update
Fred Katz: Scott Brooks on Jerome Robinson: “Great kid. Worked hard. He had a little bit of incosistency, things he had to get better with. I have nothing but praise for him. He’s a hard worker…He’s a pro.”
Fred Katz: Scott Brooks says he could see Daniel Gafford, who’s been out with an ankle sprain, playing at some point on this road trip. Wizards have four more games on the West Coast, including tonight.
Mirjam Swanson: Ty Lue with a nod to the Next Mann Up & Co: “With guys being injured and being out of the lineup — these young guys are really taking advantage of it. Terance Mann, Luke Kennard, even Amir Coffey.”
No more back-to-backs for John Wall?
Adam Spolane: Stephen Silas says John Wall is likely to he held out of back-to-backs for the remainder of the season. The Rockets want to manage some knee/hip issues he’s dealing with
Wes Goldberg: Juan Toscano-Anderson is OUT with left elbow soreness, per the latest injury report. Wasn’t listed previously.
Gerald Bourguet: Abdel Nader (right knee soreness) remains out for tomorrow’s game against the Wizards. Everyone else is good to go for the Suns
April 9, 2021 | 8:52 pm EDT Update
Gary Trent Jr: For the first time in my career I feel I am wanted
Gary Trent Jr: “For the first time in my career in the last three years, you know, I feel like I am wanted in a sense. They want me to be a part of something. They want me to help. So, I can’t even put it into words to be honest with you.”