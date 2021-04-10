Justin Kubatko: Trae Young last night: ✅ 42 PTS ✅ 8 REB ✅ 9 AST It was the 16th time Young has recorded at least 40 points and five assists in a game. The only player in NBA history with more such games before his 23rd birthday is LeBron James (17). pic.twitter.com/lD1qJVcTQ9
April 10, 2021 | 9:06 pm EDT Update
Victor Oladipo's injury status still uncertain
Barry Jackson: I asked Spoelstra if Oladipo will play again this season. He declined to answer directly, reiterating that he has no update and Heat still gathering information on the injury.
Brady Hawk: Erik Spoelstra on Bam Adebayo, “Like Jimmy, he knows for our team to go to another level, we have to have a bunch of guys contributing.”
Chase Hughes: Scott Brooks says Russell Westbrook comes to the practice facility “every off-day” and often returns each night to get treatment and put up shots. “[His teammates] see that, they hear about it.”
Fred Katz: Scott Brooks says Bradley Beal’s back injury is not related to the hip injury he’s been dealing with. Brooks says he doesn’t think the back injury is going to be lasting, that he could be back Monday.
James Edwards III: Dwane Casey on increased playing time for Sekou Doumbouya: “He’s earning minutes. He’s playing well. A lot of it is the seriousness to his approach. He’s putting in the works. He’s beginning to understand what it takes to earn minutes.”
Omari Sanfoka II: Mason Plumlee is available tonight. Missed Thursday’s game with a concusion. Jerami Grant, Wayne Ellington and Rodney McGruder are all still out
Noah Levick: Danny Green and Tobias Harris are out tonight. Furkan Korkmaz and Matisse Thybulle will start.