Justin Kubatko: Trae Young last night: ✅ 42 PTS ✅ 8 REB ✅ 9 AST It was the 16th time Young has recorded at least 40 points and five assists in a game. The only player in NBA history with more such games before his 23rd birthday is LeBron James (17). pic.twitter.com/lD1qJVcTQ9