Kevin Chouinard: Hawks injury report for tomorrow: Danilo Gallinari (right foot soreness) is questionable. Trae Young (left calf contusion) is questionable. Tony Snell (right ankle sprain) is out. Collins, Dunn, Reddish, Hunter remain out.

April 10, 2021 | 9:06 pm EDT Update
