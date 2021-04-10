USA Today Sports

Sarah K. Spencer: Tony Snell’s MRI confirmed a right ankle sprain and bone bruise, Hawks say. He will stay in Atlanta for rehab, as Nate McMillan said, and will be re-evaluated when the team gets back from its road trip April 14.

April 10, 2021 | 9:06 pm EDT Update
