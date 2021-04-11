Since participating in the NBA restart, Crawford’s been staying busy. He’s invested his earnings, but more importantly himself, into a new brand of basketball training: Shoot 360, which blends data and gamification with basketball education. With 13 gyms across America (and counting!), Crawford has played a big role as the company’s brand ambassador, investor, and soon-to-be owner of a Seattle location. Trae Young is also on-board with Shoot 360. “For me, obviously, my passion is basketball,” explained Crawford. “I don’t wanna just invest into something just to say, okay, I’m making money or trying to make money or whatever. But me, it’s about passion, what I’m really into. And this is pulling my heartstrings, it was a no brainer.”
April 11, 2021 | 9:03 pm EDT Update
Eric Nehm: Khris Middleton just hit his 1,000th career 3-pointer. And passed Terry Cummings for 11th on the Bucks All-Time points list with 9,293 points.
Mirjam Swanson: Pistons coach Dwane Casey on facing a “collection” of former players: “It’s Detroit West” — Reggie Jackson, Marcus Morris, Luke Kennard all former Pistons. “On that one night, you want to kick their butts.”
Rod Beard: #Pistons Dwane Casey on #Clippers coach Ty Lue: “Ty did a magnificent job in Cleveland — he’s the reason I’m in Detroit.” When Lue was with the #Cavs, they eliminated Casey’s Raptors several times.
Eddie Sefko: Great pregame quote by Gregg Popovich about the play-in games. “I give it no thought whatsoever at my age, because I have to pick and choose how I want to spend my thinking moments. And it wouldn’t matter what I think.”
April 11, 2021 | 8:30 pm EDT Update
Andrew Greif: Serge Ibaka will not join the Clippers on their upcoming three-game road trip, Tyronn Lue says.