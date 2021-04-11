USA Today Sports

Since participating in the NBA restart, Crawford’s be…

7 hours ago via Matthew Brooks, Alec Sturm @ NetsDaily
Since participating in the NBA restart, Crawford’s been staying busy. He’s invested his earnings, but more importantly himself, into a new brand of basketball training: Shoot 360, which blends data and gamification with basketball education. With 13 gyms across America (and counting!), Crawford has played a big role as the company’s brand ambassador, investor, and soon-to-be owner of a Seattle location. Trae Young is also on-board with Shoot 360. “For me, obviously, my passion is basketball,” explained Crawford. “I don’t wanna just invest into something just to say, okay, I’m making money or trying to make money or whatever. But me, it’s about passion, what I’m really into. And this is pulling my heartstrings, it was a no brainer.”

, , Uncategorized

, , , ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
April 11, 2021 | 9:03 pm EDT Update
April 11, 2021 | 8:30 pm EDT Update
Home