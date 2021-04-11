USA Today Sports

Sarah K. Spencer: Hawks were down 10 with 7:16 left in the fourth but come back to beat the Hornets, 105-101. They move to 29-25. Huge performances by Goodwin (17 pts, 8 ast), Bogdanovic (career-high 8 3’s, 32 pts) and Capela (20 pts, 15 reb). Clutch final minutes from Lou Williams.

