Sarah K. Spencer: Hawks were down 10 with 7:16 left in the fourth but come back to beat the Hornets, 105-101. They move to 29-25. Huge performances by Goodwin (17 pts, 8 ast), Bogdanovic (career-high 8 3’s, 32 pts) and Capela (20 pts, 15 reb). Clutch final minutes from Lou Williams.
April 11, 2021 | 9:03 pm EDT Update
Eric Nehm: Khris Middleton just hit his 1,000th career 3-pointer. And passed Terry Cummings for 11th on the Bucks All-Time points list with 9,293 points.
Mirjam Swanson: Pistons coach Dwane Casey on facing a “collection” of former players: “It’s Detroit West” — Reggie Jackson, Marcus Morris, Luke Kennard all former Pistons. “On that one night, you want to kick their butts.”
Rod Beard: #Pistons Dwane Casey on #Clippers coach Ty Lue: “Ty did a magnificent job in Cleveland — he’s the reason I’m in Detroit.” When Lue was with the #Cavs, they eliminated Casey’s Raptors several times.
Eddie Sefko: Great pregame quote by Gregg Popovich about the play-in games. “I give it no thought whatsoever at my age, because I have to pick and choose how I want to spend my thinking moments. And it wouldn’t matter what I think.”
April 11, 2021 | 8:30 pm EDT Update
Serge Ibaka out for next three games
Andrew Greif: Serge Ibaka will not join the Clippers on their upcoming three-game road trip, Tyronn Lue says.