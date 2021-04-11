USA Today Sports

Sarah K. Spencer: "Man, he makes the game so much easie…

5 hours ago via sarah_k_spence
Sarah K. Spencer: “Man, he makes the game so much easier,” Brandon Goodwin says of Bogdan Bogdanovic. Goodwin bragged on Bogdanovic’s versatility and 3-point shooting. “… I tell him, every time you get the ball, shoot.”

Uncategorized

, ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
April 11, 2021 | 9:03 pm EDT Update
April 11, 2021 | 8:30 pm EDT Update
Home