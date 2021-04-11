Sarah K. Spencer: “We’ve personalized our offense a little bit more to get him the ball,” Nate McMillan says of Bogdan Bogdanovic. Bogi had a season-high 32 pts and a career-high 8 3’s in today’s win.
April 11, 2021 | 9:03 pm EDT Update
Eric Nehm: Khris Middleton just hit his 1,000th career 3-pointer. And passed Terry Cummings for 11th on the Bucks All-Time points list with 9,293 points.
Mirjam Swanson: Pistons coach Dwane Casey on facing a “collection” of former players: “It’s Detroit West” — Reggie Jackson, Marcus Morris, Luke Kennard all former Pistons. “On that one night, you want to kick their butts.”
Rod Beard: #Pistons Dwane Casey on #Clippers coach Ty Lue: “Ty did a magnificent job in Cleveland — he’s the reason I’m in Detroit.” When Lue was with the #Cavs, they eliminated Casey’s Raptors several times.
Eddie Sefko: Great pregame quote by Gregg Popovich about the play-in games. “I give it no thought whatsoever at my age, because I have to pick and choose how I want to spend my thinking moments. And it wouldn’t matter what I think.”
April 11, 2021 | 8:30 pm EDT Update
Serge Ibaka out for next three games
Andrew Greif: Serge Ibaka will not join the Clippers on their upcoming three-game road trip, Tyronn Lue says.