Well with that in mind — and I’m not trying to be dramatic, click-baity guy — but does it piss you off that so many teams passed? Are you going to be one of those players where when you play each of these teams there’s a little extra fuel because of the way that went down? Hell yeah, for sure. I think the great players internally have that, you know what I’m saying? And I think it’s just a part of them forever, right? That’s just who they are. They’re not going to be super vocal about it, by any means, but just internally that extra motivation, I think the great ones always find that.
So I think it definitely is in my head all the time, and there has definitely been some dumb shit said throughout the process where I’m like, ‘Ok, let’s not forget that you said that.’ …There have been people who said crazy things, like they don’t really see it in me or they don’t see the fit. I’m a basketball player, so I feel like if you put me anywhere I’m going to go out there and play to my abilities. Of course I have that confidence in myself. But at the end of the day, I understand. Everybody’s got to make their own decisions, and live with that. And then my goal is just to make people in 20 years be like, ‘Man, I fucked that up,’ you know?