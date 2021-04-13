USA Today Sports

Former Nuggets coach George Karl knows all too well how…

Former Nuggets coach George Karl knows all too well how a magical season can be unraveled by the cruel twist of fate. His 2012-13 Denver team was cruising in the second half of the season on the way to a franchise-record 57 games, at one point winning 15 games in a row. But in the 76th game of the season, Danilo Gallinari, the team’s second-leading scorer, suffered a torn ACL that ended his season. The Nuggets won five of their final six games to end the regular season, but they suffered a first-round upset at the hands of the upstart Warriors. “Gallo flashback moment from eight years ago tonight,” Karl tweeted shortly after Murray suffered the knee injury.

The Nuggets had no word on the severity of Murray's injury after the game, but he was taken to the hospital where he was to undergo an MRI. Denver coach Michael Malone and teammates were noticeably upset, with Malone describing the mood in the locker room as "very down."
"Some of the (assistant) coaches said when they watched the replay, it looked like he hyperextended it," Malone said. "Just an awful feeling. Keep Jamal in your thoughts and prayers, and hopefully we'll get some good news."
Mark Medina: Nikola Jokic on Jamal Murray's injury: "He just fell. As soon as he fell, I saw him in pain." Jokic added, "hopefully it's not something huge."
"The mood was how you could imagine," said Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. "We're just all kind of waiting to hear what’s going on. We're all worried about him, praying for him and just hoping for the best."
Jamal Murray hurts knee
Nick Friedell: Jamal Murray was in agony underneath the basket for a few moments -- he appeared to be grabbing his left knee. Nuggets coaching staff instantly knew injury was bad and started calling for more attention. Murray just limped his way back to locker room.
Harrison Wind: There was no minute restriction on Jamal Murray tonight, as advised by Denver's training staff. "I don't think the minutes played had something to do with it," Malone said. "I just think it was a freak accident and I'll be keeping Jamal and his family in my thoughts and prayers."
Michael Singer: MPJ on Jamal Murray: “The mood was how you could imagine. We’re just all kind of waiting to hear what’s going on. We’re all worried about him, praying for him and just hoping for the best.”
Ohm Youngmisuk: Monte Morris on Jamal Murray: “Everybody knows Jamal is a huge, huge piece to this team, alongside Nikola... Seeing him go down like that, never, never that you could even think that was going to happen. He lifts so much, his body is strong."
Mark Medina: Neither Michael Porter Jr nor Monte Morris have been able to speak to Jamal Murray after the game given his injury. Porter Jr: "The mood is definitely not very joyful in the locker room. But we hope he's all right."
Trae Young: 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 Praying you good! @Jamal Murray
Donovan Mitchell: Praying for @Jamal Murray 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾
Jamal Murray returning tonight after four-game absence
Michael Singer: Jamal Murray is available for tonight's game vs. Golden State, I'm told. He's missed the last four games with right knee soreness.
Paul Garcia: Coach Malone says Jamal Murray is out tonight with right knee soreness. Paul Millsap is also out (rest).
Michael Singer: Nuggets injury report tomorrow: Dozier and Harris are both out tomorrow. vs. Bucks. Murray and Campazzo are both questionable.
Murray was leveled early in the third quarter on a layup by Clipper wing Paul George and was on the ground writhing in pain for a few tense moments. Though Malone hadn’t seen him yet Monday morning when he talked with the media, he said he expected that with rest until tomorrow night’s late tipoff Murray should be able to recover.
“Talked to him last night when we got back to the hotel,” Malone said. “He’d gotten through all of his testing. He’s banged up, he’s sore. Took a big hit, obviously, on a non-call. But, I think we all know this about Jamal, especially us back in Denver. He’s a tough, tough kid, man. Mentally and physically.”
TJ McBride: Jamal Murray said he feels ok now, but that they are still trying to figure out what happened to Murray’s body after getting fallen on by Paul George. I don’t think Murray will miss Game 7, but that’s...concerning. Will be interesting to see what his injury status is tomorrow.
Kendra Andrews: Jamal Murray and Troy Daniels are official OUT tonight against Portland. So the Nuggets will be without Murray, Daniels, Barton, Harris and Millsap.
Jamie Hudson: Nuggets Injury Report vs. Blazers today: Troy Daniels (right hip; tightness) and Jamal Murray (left hamstring; tightness) are questionable. Will Barton (right knee; soreness), Gary Harris (right hip; muscle strain) and Paul Millsap (rest) are out.
Duvalier Johnson: Jamal Murray on if he wants to play:”You know me, I want to play every day, I want to play every game.” He also said he understands that there’s is a bigger picture and they have to be smart about it. pic.twitter.com/jpODIgMDbP
1 year ago via TJ McBride @ Mile High Sports
After a week and further testing, Murray’s ankle injury is less concerning than it was the night of the injury, team sources told Mile High Sports. According to those sources, Murray has a low ankle sprain. There is no firm timetable for his return, but the Nuggets organization is not terribly worried about his ankle issue which is good news considering how much pain Murray was in after sustaining the injury and the fact that he put no weight on his left leg at all at the time.
Jamal Murray to miss several games
Murray came down awkwardly at the Pepsi Center after contesting a 3-pointer from Charlotte guard Terry Rozier, and Murray was reeling on the ground for several minutes. He was ruled out for return in the second half and replaced by reserve point guard Monte Morris in the starting lineup. The X-rays on Murray’s left ankle came back negative, coach Michael Malone said postgame, but a visual check of Murray’s injury prompted some concern.
“I have no idea how long he is going to be out,” Malone said. “He’s had an issue with ankle injuries. I just looked at it and it’s rather large. Kinda scary. He rolled it and those are scary. … Aside from being painful, you don’t want to have Jamal Murray miss an extended period of time. Hopefully, it’s not as bad as it looks and we can get him back.”
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray reaggravated a right thigh injury that kept him out of the final 53 seconds of Game 2 and will undergo treatment over the next 48 hours. Murray missed six of his eight 3-point attempts and finished with 15 points and seven assists, then had to watch the final seconds of Portland's 97-90 victory at Denver in Game 2.
Harrison Wind: Nuggets will only have two of their regular starters (Barton, Jokic) for tonight’s game vs Pistons. Gary Harris, Jamal Murray, Paul Millsap are all out. I’d expect Monte Morris and Malik Beasley to continue to start while minutes are available for reserve guard Brandon Goodwin.
Katy Winge: Coach Malone does not think Jamal Murray will be able to go tonight for the #nuggets. He’s still having some problems planting and cutting with that ankle injury.
Harrison Wind: Gary Harris and Jamal Murray are both out for the Nuggets’ matchup tonight in Minnesota. Denver is hopeful that Murray can return during its four-game road trip which begins this evening.
Nick Kosmider: Jamal Murray will miss his third straight game with a left ankle sprain when the Nuggets play the Pelicans here in New Orleans tomorrow night.
Harrison Wind: Jamal Murray (ankle) will not play tonight vs 76ers. It will be just the second missed game of his career.
Harrison Wind: Jamal Murray (left ankle sprain) is questionable for tonight’s matchup with the 76ers. Isaiah Thomas and Michael Porter Jr. are out.
The comeback would’ve marred a truly special night from Jamal Murray, who scored 46 points and drained a career-high nine 3-pointers one night after badly rolling his ankle against San Antonio. “Oh my god, it hurts,” Murray said. “I ain’t gonna lie to you guys. It hurts a lot. I was trying not to move as much, kind of rely on my shot. I kept relying on it. As the game went on, more adrenaline started to kick in.”
Chris Dempsey: Malik Beasley (ankle) is also a game time decision for tonight’s game. Jamal Murray (ankle) is probable to play. #Nuggets
Harrison Wind: Michael Malone said Jamal Murray isn’t “limited” by the shin contusion he’s been playing through but Denver will monitor how he looks tonight and if he shows any signs of discomfort. “We’re going to have a big picture mindset, make sure we’re not in a position to make it worse.”
Harrison Wind: Jamal Murray (shin contusion) is listed as probable for Nuggets/Thunder Friday night. Barton, Harris, Millsap, Porter, Vanderbilt, and Thomas all remain out.
Michael Singer: Jamal Murray's available for tonight with right shin contusion. He looked good in warmups.
Michael Singer: Jamal Murray is questionable with right shin contusion for tomorrow’s game. Regular starters Will Barton, Gary Harris, Paul Millsap are all out.
Harrison Wind: Official: Jamal Murray (ankle soreness) is available to play vs. Perth. We’ll get a look at Denver’s starting five for the first time tonight.
Harrison Wind: Jamal Murray hasn’t shot the ball well this week. Michael Malone attributed his struggles to the shape he’s in. Murray tweaked his ankle in September. “I don’t think he’s in great shape right now,” Malone said, which could be contributing to his struggles.
Gina Mizell: Jamal Murray wouldn't go into detail on what specifically is causing his chest soreness, but he's been icing it. Said it was tough to breathe tonight but "I just stopped thinking about it. Pain is really nothing to me...can’t breathe? That’s not gonna stop me. " #Nuggets
Harrison Wind: Murray says he’s in constant pain. He also says he’s playing in the Rising Stars Challenge on Friday no matter what (Denver plays in Milwaukee on Thursday). twitter.com/harrisonwind/s…
