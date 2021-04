Trail Blazers guard Norman Powell says he’s never been around a teammate that participated in Ramadan, but he had heard about Kanter’s practice before arriving in Portland. “It’s amazing to see,” Powell said. “I know it’s because of religious beliefs and hopefully he does what he needs to do and still able to perform. I tip my hat to him for being able to do that.” Kanter won’t be the only Trail Blazer fasting while playing competitive basketball. The Blazers have three Muslim players: Kanter, Jusuf Nurkic and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, the most of any NBA team