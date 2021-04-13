USA Today Sports

Kevin Chouinard: Trae Young (left calf contusion) is no…

2 hours ago via KLChouinard

, Uncategorized

, ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
April 13, 2021 | 8:30 pm EDT Update
Portland Trail Blazers center Enes Kanter, a devout Muslim, has been partaking in the holy month since he was only eight years old. As he prepares to face his former team, the Boston Celtics, on Tuesday, he will do so without food or drinks. Yes, that means water too. “Whenever the Ramadan time comes, it gives me so much mental strength, and it’s like my superpowers come back,” Kanter said.
30 mins ago via Lindsey Wisniewski @ NBC Sports

Uncategorized

,

Trail Blazers guard Norman Powell says he’s never been around a teammate that participated in Ramadan, but he had heard about Kanter’s practice before arriving in Portland. “It’s amazing to see,” Powell said. “I know it’s because of religious beliefs and hopefully he does what he needs to do and still able to perform. I tip my hat to him for being able to do that.” Kanter won’t be the only Trail Blazer fasting while playing competitive basketball. The Blazers have three Muslim players: Kanter, Jusuf Nurkic and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, the most of any NBA team.
30 mins ago via Lindsey Wisniewski @ NBC Sports

Uncategorized

, , , ,

April 13, 2021 | 7:51 pm EDT Update

Ben Simmons on Rudy Gobert's DPOY candidacy: I scored 42 on him

Ben Simmons touted his versatility in an interview with host Rachel Nichols. And he couldn’t resist taking a shot at Gobert in the process. “I’m one of those guys who can guard one through five,” Simmons said. “Obviously, there’s a lot of respect for Rudy. I know what he’s capable of. I know he’s great down there in the paint. But he’s not guarding everybody, and that’s just what it is. He guarded me in Utah. I had 42. And apparently I’m not a scorer. It is what it is.”
1 hour ago via Jason Owens @ Yahoo! Sports

, , Top Rumors

, , , , , ,

Home