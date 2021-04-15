Bobby Marks: Rajon Rondo has now played in 33 games this season. The point guard is now eligible to receive a $750K bonus if the Clippers reach the first-round of the playoffs. The bonus was adjusted from unlikely to likely when Rondo was traded from Atlanta to LAC.
April 14, 2021 | 9:05 pm EDT Update
Scott Brooks on playing three centers: I don't even like centers
Fred Katz: Scott Brooks on the 3-center rotation he’s used most of this year: “I never thought I would ever play three centers. I don’t even like centers. I never thought I would play three centers in a game.”
Harrison Wind: Malone on Nikola Jokic: “I really think lately he’s allowing that frustration of the whistle to really get to him, and it’s understandable. I understand and can appreciate. Now with no Jamal and 18 games to go, we need the best version of everybody. But especially Nikola.”
Harrison Wind: Monte Morris’ minute restriction has been increased, Malone says, but no official word on who’s starting between him and Facu Campazzo. Malone also says PJ Dozier is in for a minute increase with no Murray.
Harrison Wind: Malone on Jamal Murray: “I have no doubt that he will come back a better player, a stronger player. That’s how he’s made. It’s in his DNA. I expect nothing less.”
Anthony Chiang: Erik Spoelstra on Goran Dragic sitting out the second night of back-to-back: “This is just something we want to monitor and be smart about.” Spoelstra noted that Dragic is “feeling great.”
Ira Winderman: Erik Spoelstra, on Jimmy Butler playing through ankle, “There’s no doubt about it, that Jimmy will always want to go. But we evaluated him today and he passed all the tests with the trainers and that allowed him to where we all feel comfortable, him going tonight.”
April 14, 2021 | 8:36 pm EDT Update
Jamal Murray devastated after torn ACL
Mark Medina: Nuggets coach Michael Malone on Jamal Murray’s ACL injury: “It’s been an emotional 24 or 36 hours for Jamal. Jamal is devastated, understandably so. So is the team.”
Harrison Wind: Malone: “Not one guy on our team can replace Jamal. It’s going to take a collective effort. Right now we need everybody’s best moving forward.”