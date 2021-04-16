USA Today Sports

Wade retired as a player in 2019, having built a résumé that is sure to make him a first-ballot Hall of Famer when he is eligible. Now the 13-time All-Star and three-time champion, joins the shortlist of former players with ownership stakes in an NBA franchise, alongside Michael Jordan (Charlotte), Shaquille O’Neale (Sacramento) and Grant Hill (Atlanta). “I am always looking for new opportunities to grow and challenge myself,” Wade said. “I’ve always done things my own way and this is the next step in my journey. As a kid from the south side of Chicago, this partnership goes beyond my wildest dreams of playing basketball, and I hope to inspire the next generation of dreamers.”

April 16, 2021 | 8:10 pm EDT Update

Celtics to waive Moritz Wagner to open spot for Jabari Parker

Shams Charania: The Celtics are waiving Moe Wagner to create roster space for Jabari Parker, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium . Wagner has averaged nearly six points and three rebounds this season, and was productive in his starts in Washington prior to being traded.
Chris Bosh: Like everyone else who pays attention to basketball, I was shocked this week at the news that LaMarcus Aldridge was retiring. Over fifteen lights-out seasons in the NBA, LaMarcus became a seven-time All-Star, with a fadeaway jumper you just had to admire, even if he was draining it in your face. But he also became the kind of player you could develop a relationship with from the stands or through the TV: a big man who could run the court and put up big numbers on both sides of the ball—and never let his head get too big about it.
