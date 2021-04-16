Wade retired as a player in 2019, having built a résumé that is sure to make him a first-ballot Hall of Famer when he is eligible. Now the 13-time All-Star and three-time champion, joins the shortlist of former players with ownership stakes in an NBA franchise, alongside Michael Jordan (Charlotte), Shaquille O’Neale (Sacramento) and Grant Hill (Atlanta). “I am always looking for new opportunities to grow and challenge myself,” Wade said. “I’ve always done things my own way and this is the next step in my journey. As a kid from the south side of Chicago, this partnership goes beyond my wildest dreams of playing basketball, and I hope to inspire the next generation of dreamers.”
-
All NBA Teams
- All NBA Teams
-
-