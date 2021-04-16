USA Today Sports

4 hours ago via TheTraeYoung

April 16, 2021 | 8:10 pm EDT Update

Celtics to waive Moritz Wagner to open spot for Jabari Parker

Shams Charania: The Celtics are waiving Moe Wagner to create roster space for Jabari Parker, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium . Wagner has averaged nearly six points and three rebounds this season, and was productive in his starts in Washington prior to being traded.
54 mins ago via ShamsCharania

April 16, 2021 | 8:06 pm EDT Update
Chris Bosh: Like everyone else who pays attention to basketball, I was shocked this week at the news that LaMarcus Aldridge was retiring. Over fifteen lights-out seasons in the NBA, LaMarcus became a seven-time All-Star, with a fadeaway jumper you just had to admire, even if he was draining it in your face. But he also became the kind of player you could develop a relationship with from the stands or through the TV: a big man who could run the court and put up big numbers on both sides of the ball—and never let his head get too big about it.
58 mins ago via Chris Bosh @ The Last Chip

