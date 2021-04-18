USA Today Sports

Sarah K. Spencer: Capela: “We definitely want to be a…

16 hours ago via sarah_k_spence

Uncategorized

,

More HoopsHype Rumors
April 19, 2021 | 10:09 am EDT Update
Starting Monday, among Washington’s remaining 16 games, the Wizards have three games remaining with Cleveland (20-36) and two games with Oklahoma City (20-36) and Indiana (26-29), which is currently holding on to the ninth spot in the east. And: Washington’s been a respectable 11-17 on the road this season, including wins at Utah, Brooklyn, Denver, the Lakers and Portland. Last-second losses at Boston and Toronto in games the Wizards gave away have kept that road mark from being even better. “The atmospheres aren’t the same (this season, in mostly empty arenas around the league), but the same concept applies,” Beal said. “You have to be able to go into somebody else’s house and be able to win.”
6 mins ago via David Aldridge @ The Athletic

Uncategorized

,

“Being a white N.B.A. player from the suburbs, I have to level up,” said Scalabrine, who is from Long Beach, Calif., and was often referred to as the White Mamba, a play on Kobe Bryant’s Black Mamba nickname. “People don’t understand how a little bit nuts you have to be to sustain an N.B.A. career,” Scalabrine said. “Especially when you’re not that talented. You have to be ready. You have to be up for the fight. You have to be like that every day. And if you’re not, you lose your livelihood.”
6 mins ago via Sopan Deb @ New York Times

Uncategorized

April 19, 2021 | 9:26 am EDT Update
Reigning EuroLeague scoring champion Mike James has emerged as a candidate to sign with the Brooklyn Nets, Eurohoops has learned via a source. James was suspended indefinitely by CSKA Moscow in late March following an incident with team head coach Dimitris Itoudis and has headed back to his native United States. UPDATE: He will join the Nets, according to Chema de Lucas.
49 mins ago via EuroHoops.net

, , , , , Top Rumors

, , , , , , ,

Home