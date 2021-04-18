Starting Monday, among Washington’s remaining 16 games, the Wizards have three games remaining with Cleveland (20-36) and two games with Oklahoma City (20-36) and Indiana (26-29), which is currently holding on to the ninth spot in the east. And: Washington’s been a respectable 11-17 on the road this season, including wins at Utah, Brooklyn, Denver, the Lakers and Portland. Last-second losses at Boston and Toronto in games the Wizards gave away have kept that road mark from being even better. “The atmospheres aren’t the same (this season, in mostly empty arenas around the league), but the same concept applies,” Beal said. “You have to be able to go into somebody else’s house and be able to win.”