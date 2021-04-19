USA Today Sports

Chris Kirschner: Nate McMillan said Kris Dunn was able to get some live work in today. De’Andre Hunter was not able to participate today. Tony Snell is limited to light running and shooting. No timeline on any of them returning though.

