Sarah K. Spencer: Rookie Onyeka Okongwu on Clint Capela: “Literally today, I asked Clint how he gets all those rebounds he gets. There’s players who are taller than him, but he manages to snag 20 boards every other game. I told him, I’m amazed.”
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
April 19, 2021 | 9:26 pm EDT Update
Shams Charania: NBA spokesperson: “We are in the process of gathering information and hopeful that Sterling makes a full recovery.”
April 19, 2021 | 8:15 pm EDT Update
LaMelo Ball's wrist is healed, could return in 7-10 days
Adrian Wojnarowski: There’s optimism that LaMelo Ball could be ready to return to the lineup in 7-10 days, source tells ESPN.
Nike and Kobe Bryant partnership is 'done'
Nick DePaula: At 6:36 AM today I received a text: “Vanessa Bryant did not renew contract. Kobe and Nike are done.” I’ve been working since to confirm what this means ahead for the Nike / Kobe Bryant partnership. As of right now — there is no ongoing contract for future Kobe releases. pic.twitter.com/5vuyQg6Gw6