Sarah K. Spencer: For tomorrow’s game vs. Orlando: Kris Dunn (right ankle surgery) is out. Danilo Gallinari (right foot soreness) is out. De’Andre Hunter (right knee soreness) is out. Cam Reddish (right Achilles soreness) is out. Tony Snell (right ankle sprain) is out.
April 19, 2021 | 9:26 pm EDT Update
Shams Charania: NBA spokesperson: “We are in the process of gathering information and hopeful that Sterling makes a full recovery.”
April 19, 2021 | 8:15 pm EDT Update
LaMelo Ball's wrist is healed, could return in 7-10 days
Adrian Wojnarowski: There’s optimism that LaMelo Ball could be ready to return to the lineup in 7-10 days, source tells ESPN.
Nike and Kobe Bryant partnership is 'done'
Nick DePaula: At 6:36 AM today I received a text: “Vanessa Bryant did not renew contract. Kobe and Nike are done.” I’ve been working since to confirm what this means ahead for the Nike / Kobe Bryant partnership. As of right now — there is no ongoing contract for future Kobe releases. pic.twitter.com/5vuyQg6Gw6