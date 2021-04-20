USA Today Sports

Anthony Edwards on why he should be Rookie of the Year: I'm scoring the ball at will

You’ve been ballin’, though. You averaged around 24 points a game in March and 23 points a game since the All Star Break. But you aren’t the clear cut choice for Rookie of the Year. What do you think? Are you the Rookie of the Year? Anthony Edwards: Everybody be askin’ me, I just tell them the same thing: Whoever picking the trophy, whatever it’s called, if they think I am, then yeah. If they don’t, then cool. I’m just here to play basketball. I’m tryin’ to be the best that I can be. I think you’re the Rookie of the Year! Tell me why you might be. Edwards: Well, I’m playing at a really high level right now. Like, I’m playing at a really, really high level. I’m scoring the ball at will. I’m getting a lot of steals. I feel like I’m really fun to watch. See, you don’t know if I have a Rookie of the Year vote. I might need some convincing. We know you’re fun. We see it! What else is it? Edwards” Ain’t too much I’mma do convincin’ wise and talkin’ wise. I just like to go to the court. I don’t really do too much talkin’.
Cool, glad we know some baseball guys. You’ve said before that your favorite team as a kid was the Thunder, because of Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant. You’ve played both those teams now, is that still true? Has your perception of those two changed at all? Anthony Edwards: Nahhhhh. As far as Durant being my favorite player? Nah. Hell nah, that hasn’t changed. He’s still my favorite player.
Did you guard [Kevin Durant]? Anthony Edwards: ….nah I ain’t guard him. You happy you ain’t guard him? Edwards: I ain’t gonna say I’m happy I didn’t. But, he’s like seven feet. I’m 6’4”, I can’t really do too much. What about Russell Westbrook? You had 21 against the Wizards. Edwads: Yuh, Yuh, Yuh, Yuh, Yuhhhhhh! I love playing Westbrook. Fasho! ‘Cuz, I can guard him. That’s my matchup. They always put me on Westbrook. Yeah, I had fun with that.
