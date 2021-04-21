As far as goals go, Collins is at once a realist and someone who refuses to sell his own self-belief short. “I always feel like the MVP award, this award, that award, it’s really extremely difficult to get one of those awards. So for me it was always to have a Hall of Fame career. I want to be a first-ballot Hall of Famer. I want to be able to say that I made it into the Hall of Fame. I’m an NBA legend, I’m certified. You know what I mean?” he said. “I don’t know if I’m one guy that’s like, I want MVP or, I want this. If it happens, it happens. I’m not saying I’m not gonna go out there and play and give it my all. But I feel like I’d go crazy if I just thought like that. I want this first team and that first team, like, the NBA is a tough league.”
