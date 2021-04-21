All NBA Teams All NBA Teams Eastern Atlanta Boston Brooklyn Charlotte Chicago Cleveland Detroit Indiana Miami Milwaukee New York Orlando Philadelphia Toronto Washington Western Dallas Denver Golden State Houston LA Clippers LA Lakers Memphis Minnesota New Orleans Oklahoma City Phoenix Portland Sacramento San Antonio Utah Marc Berman: Thibs on scorching Hawks: "Skill level of … shares share tweet pin sms send email 7 hours ago – via Twitter NYPost_Berman Marc Berman: Thibs on scorching Hawks: “Skill level of their players, when you have players like Young, Capela, Collins, who put enormous pressure on the rim. And they added a lot of shooting around them the way Bogdanovich is shooting the ball, it creates space where they can hurt you.” Tom Thibodeau, Uncategorized Tom Thibodeau, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Clint Capela, John Collins, Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks, New York Knicks Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week Views per day shares share tweet pin sms send email