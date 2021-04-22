USA Today Sports

Donovan Mitchell: Damn man praying for you bro @TheTraeYoung 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾

“Seeing a guy go down like that is real scary,” said Wizards center Daniel Gafford. “You never know what is going to happen. Seeing him down on the floor as long as that, I felt his pain. I understand it’s going to be a long road to recovery, but with the trainers that we got, he’s in good hands. “It’s a tough blow for him right now, because I am pretty sure he is going to be out for a good amount of time. It’s real tough. An ankle injury is one of the worst injuries to me, because I have been through that.”
Steph Curry quickly is climbing up the NBA’s all-time scoring list, and while he won’t pass anyone Wednesday, he did achieve a career milestone. With a 3-pointer in the third quarter of the Warriors’ game against the Washington Wizards, Curry reached 18,000 career points. The current NBA scoring leader is the 75th player in NBA history to reach 18,000 career points.
Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry’s 11-game streak of scoring at least 30 points ended Wednesday night during a 118-114 loss to the Washington Wizards. Curry shot 7-for-25 from the field, including a season-worst 2-for-14 from beyond the arc, and finished with 18 points. Despite the loss and the poor performance in Washington, Curry said he was proud of what he accomplished over the past month. “It was a great run,” Curry said after the game. “It was something that hadn’t been done before. It was going to end at some point. Now you got to start another one. So it’s just a matter of the next-play mentality. Just try to get rejuvenated when we go home — to do it home, road, some big games, put a streak together. It was a special ride, for sure. And never really get too hyped up on individual streaks or accolades like that. There were some historical names that I was able to pass. And doing something at this age was pretty special.”
