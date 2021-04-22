Donovan Mitchell: Damn man praying for you bro @TheTraeYoung 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾

-
April 22, 2021 | 1:53 am EDT Update
Season likely over for Deni Avdija
Adrian Wojnarowski: X-Rays on right ankle of Wizards rookie F Deni Avdija reveal a hairline fracture, source tells ESPN. MRI tomorrow. Season over, but no surgery expected to be needed.
“Seeing a guy go down like that is real scary,” said Wizards center Daniel Gafford. “You never know what is going to happen. Seeing him down on the floor as long as that, I felt his pain. I understand it’s going to be a long road to recovery, but with the trainers that we got, he’s in good hands. “It’s a tough blow for him right now, because I am pretty sure he is going to be out for a good amount of time. It’s real tough. An ankle injury is one of the worst injuries to me, because I have been through that.”
Knicks keeping Norvel Pelle
Shams Charania: The New York Knicks are signing center Norvel Pelle to a multiyear deal, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. His second 10-day deal ended today. Pelle finds home after stops in Brooklyn and Sacramento this season.
Michael Singer: Austin Rivers said he reflected a ton the last few weeks & asked himself why he was even in the position he was in. He cited professionalism, positive energy, being good teammate. Rivers said his pitch to the Nuggets was “positive energy” all times. He’s in a great head space.
Steph Curry quickly is climbing up the NBA’s all-time scoring list, and while he won’t pass anyone Wednesday, he did achieve a career milestone. With a 3-pointer in the third quarter of the Warriors’ game against the Washington Wizards, Curry reached 18,000 career points. The current NBA scoring leader is the 75th player in NBA history to reach 18,000 career points.
Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry’s 11-game streak of scoring at least 30 points ended Wednesday night during a 118-114 loss to the Washington Wizards. Curry shot 7-for-25 from the field, including a season-worst 2-for-14 from beyond the arc, and finished with 18 points. Despite the loss and the poor performance in Washington, Curry said he was proud of what he accomplished over the past month. “It was a great run,” Curry said after the game. “It was something that hadn’t been done before. It was going to end at some point. Now you got to start another one. So it’s just a matter of the next-play mentality. Just try to get rejuvenated when we go home — to do it home, road, some big games, put a streak together. It was a special ride, for sure. And never really get too hyped up on individual streaks or accolades like that. There were some historical names that I was able to pass. And doing something at this age was pretty special.”
StatMuse: Mildly interesting stat: Luka hasn’t recorded a triple-double in his last 17 games. The last one he had was over a month ago. He had 9 triple-doubles this season before this stretch.