Chris Kirschner: Trae Young is out for tomorrow’s gam…

13 hours ago via ChrisKirschner

April 23, 2021 | 2:18 am EDT
But it turns out that Parker might not just be a complete end-of-bench, break glass in case of emergency kind of guy. As we all roll our eyes at an injury report more never-ending than the breadsticks at Olive Garden, Parker has taken advantage of the opportunity to give the Boston Celtics 15 somewhat productive minutes off the bench. So it’s time eat some crow. Not the whole crow, mind you. Maybe, like, a wing. He’s still not going to take minutes away from the regulars when (if?) the team is fully healthy, but there might be some times where he gets the call over Grant Williams or Semi Ojeleye. “We’re hoping that we can do with Jabari a little bit like we did with Evan Turner,” Danny Ainge said earlier in the day. “(Turner) was the number two pick in the draft and started his career out well and was without a place really and came into the Celtics and played very well for us and got himself a big contract with Portland Trail Blazers. So we’re hoping we can help Jabari and he can help us.”
4 hours ago via Boston Sports Journal

Josh Lewenberg: Freddie Gillespie to media relations after he was asked about the Raptors’ new defensive schemes: “Am I allowed to talk about the schemes? Will they be mad? is it like a secret? Is that customary to talk about our defensive schemes? What if the Knicks are scouting us right now?” He politely declined to answer the question, and it was awesome. “So, OK, I’m still trying to earn my stripes here so I’m not going to answer that question.”
4 hours ago via JLew1050

