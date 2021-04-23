-
All NBA Teams
Chris Kirschner: Nate McMillan said it's too early to t…
April 23, 2021 | 7:25 pm EDT Update
Zach Collins rules out regular-season return, playoffs possible
Nobody is rooting harder for a long playoff run by the Trail Blazers than Zach Collins. The forward on Friday said his surgically-repaired left ankle is “healing like it should,” but he ruled out a regular-season return to the court.
“The only way I could come back is if we are in the playoffs,” Collins told The Athletic. “That’s just how my timeline has worked out. When we (had a second surgery) it was a four-to-six month thing, and we all knew it was going to be closer to six months for me.”
“I want to come back this season, and I’m not counting it out,” Collins said. “But I’m not guaranteeing myself coming back. I’m a competitor and I want to come back and play, so that’s my goal, but I’m not putting a lot of pressure on myself to make that happen.”
The 6-foot-11 Collins was a key piece to the Blazers’ plans entering this season, as they hoped his length, toughness and defensive acumen would give their frontline depth and versatility. But in the second week of training camp, he felt discomfort in his surgically repaired ankle, and scans revealed another fracture in mid-December, prompting the Dec. 30 surgery. “I’m getting scans every three-to-four weeks now, just to make sure that everything is moving along as it should,” Collins said. “I always say this: even last time when it went wrong before we knew it went wrong everything was looking how it should, so … you know, that’s how it’s looking right now.”
Nets Daily: Kevin Durant ‘close but not there’ to return; Tyler Johnson return for Sunday is ‘possible but not likely’ netsdaily.com/2021/4/23/2240… pic.twitter.com/ipnGggKEeW
Ben Anderson: Donovan Mitchell remains out for tomorrow against the @Minnesota Timberwolves. The @Utah Jazz said last Saturday they’d reevaluate him in one week.