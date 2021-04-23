-
All NBA Teams
- All NBA Teams
-
-
Sarah K. Spencer: Danilo Gallinari (right foot soreness…
April 23, 2021 | 8:01 pm EDT Update
Alex Schiffer: Mike James is indeed wearing No. 55 for the Nets. The Dikembe Mutombo number, if you will. Prop to whoever put that on his Wikipedia page days ago, well before he signed. Buy yourself a lottery ticket tonight.
Mark Berman: Tad Brown, who’s stepping down as the #Rockets CEO, on the highlights from his 20 years with the franchise: “There are too many, everything. Yao Ming and I started within the same week..the friendships I’ve made..the Hall of Fame coaches and players, the great playoff runs.”
Clutch Points: The Boston Red Sox have put up a tribute in Fenway for Terrence Clarke tonight 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/HfYUaWYfec
April 23, 2021 | 7:25 pm EDT Update
Zach Collins rules out regular-season return, playoffs possible
Nobody is rooting harder for a long playoff run by the Trail Blazers than Zach Collins. The forward on Friday said his surgically-repaired left ankle is “healing like it should,” but he ruled out a regular-season return to the court.
“The only way I could come back is if we are in the playoffs,” Collins told The Athletic. “That’s just how my timeline has worked out. When we (had a second surgery) it was a four-to-six month thing, and we all knew it was going to be closer to six months for me.”
“I want to come back this season, and I’m not counting it out,” Collins said. “But I’m not guaranteeing myself coming back. I’m a competitor and I want to come back and play, so that’s my goal, but I’m not putting a lot of pressure on myself to make that happen.”