Tonight, Zion Williamson joined Michael Jordan as the only players in the last 40 seasons to reach 2,000 points in their first 80 career games.

From @EliasSports: Here's the rest of the list of players who made it to 2,000 before Game 80. pic.twitter.com/31irG0eG1Q

— Andrew Lopez (@_Andrew_Lopez) April 25, 2021