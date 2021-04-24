USA Today Sports

Brooklyn-based sports startup Overtime has raised $80 million in Series C funding from investors including Bezos Expeditions (the personal investment company of Jeff Bezos), Drake and more than 25 current and former NBA stars including Trae Young, Devin Booker, Klay Thompson and Pau Gasol. In total, Overtime, which was founded in 2016, has now raised more than $140 million in funding.

Wizards letting Jordan Bell's contract expire

Chase Hughes: The Wizards are letting Jordan Bell’s 10-day contract expire, @NBCSWashington was told. Doesn’t sound like they will add an SF in light of Deni Avdija’ injury. Also sounds like Bell has a good chance to return at some point. They like him.
Andrew Lopez: Tonight, Zion Williamson joined Michael Jordan as the only players in the last 40 seasons to reach 2,000 points in their first 80 career games. From @EliasSports: Here’s the rest of the list of players who made it to 2,000 before Game 80.

