7 hours ago via KLChouinard
Kevin Chouinard: Nate McMillan said that De’Andre Hunter will do some 1-on-1 today to get some more movement under his belt. Said the other injured players who are close to returning did only shooting.

April 24, 2021 | 9:03 pm EDT Update

Wizards letting Jordan Bell's contract expire

Chase Hughes: The Wizards are letting Jordan Bell’s 10-day contract expire, @NBCSWashington was told. Doesn’t sound like they will add an SF in light of Deni Avdija’ injury. Also sounds like Bell has a good chance to return at some point. They like him.
3 hours ago via ChaseHughesNBCS

Andrew Lopez: Tonight, Zion Williamson joined Michael Jordan as the only players in the last 40 seasons to reach 2,000 points in their first 80 career games. From @EliasSports: Here’s the rest of the list of players who made it to 2,000 before Game 80.

3 hours ago via _Andrew_Lopez

April 24, 2021 | 8:48 pm EDT Update
