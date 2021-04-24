Kevin Chouinard: Nate McMillan said that De’Andre Hunter will do some 1-on-1 today to get some more movement under his belt. Said the other injured players who are close to returning did only shooting.
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
April 24, 2021 | 9:03 pm EDT Update
Wizards letting Jordan Bell's contract expire
Chase Hughes: The Wizards are letting Jordan Bell’s 10-day contract expire, @NBCSWashington was told. Doesn’t sound like they will add an SF in light of Deni Avdija’ injury. Also sounds like Bell has a good chance to return at some point. They like him.
Andrew Lopez: Tonight, Zion Williamson joined Michael Jordan as the only players in the last 40 seasons to reach 2,000 points in their first 80 career games. From @EliasSports: Here’s the rest of the list of players who made it to 2,000 before Game 80.
Mark Berman: Stephen Silas: “We knew we were gonna have enough (players) to play..We do have enough healthy guys to go out there and give it a go. There’s no possibility of the game getting canceled. There are no conversations with the league or anybody else about it being canceled.”
April 24, 2021 | 8:48 pm EDT Update
Oleh Kosel: That lay-in bucket marks Zion Williamson’s 2000th career NBA point. (Z was at 1991 entering tonight’s action vs Spurs.) Not a bad feat considering he’s playing in only his 79th professional game.
Ira Winderman: With his second 3-pointer, Duncan Robinson just broke his previous franchise-record streak of 24 consecutive games with multiple 3-pointers, a record he set last season.
Harrison Wind: Michael Malone doesn’t expect Will Barton back “for the foreseeable future.” He called it a “pretty significant hamstring strain.”