USA Today Sports

Chris Kirschner: For tomorrow’s game vs. Milwaukee: C…

7 hours ago via ChrisKirschner
Chris Kirschner: For tomorrow’s game vs. Milwaukee: Clint Capela (back contusion) is questionable. Kris Dunn (right ankle surgery) is doubtful. De’Andre Hunter (right knee soreness) is out. Cam Reddish (right Achilles soreness) is out. Tony Snell, Trae Young are out.

, Uncategorized

, , , , , , ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
April 24, 2021 | 9:03 pm EDT Update

Wizards letting Jordan Bell's contract expire

Chase Hughes: The Wizards are letting Jordan Bell’s 10-day contract expire, @NBCSWashington was told. Doesn’t sound like they will add an SF in light of Deni Avdija’ injury. Also sounds like Bell has a good chance to return at some point. They like him.
3 hours ago via ChaseHughesNBCS

, , , Top Rumors

, , , , , ,

This rumor is part of a storyline: 23 more rumors
Andrew Lopez: Tonight, Zion Williamson joined Michael Jordan as the only players in the last 40 seasons to reach 2,000 points in their first 80 career games. From @EliasSports: Here’s the rest of the list of players who made it to 2,000 before Game 80.

3 hours ago via _Andrew_Lopez

, Uncategorized

, , ,

April 24, 2021 | 8:48 pm EDT Update
Home