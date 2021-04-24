Sarah K. Spencer: More from John Collins on Kris Dunn: “The whole year, Kris has been the No. 1 cheerleader, or supporter. He’s definitely been the loudest in the locker room, cheering for the guys, and I think that says a lot.”
Kevin Chouinard: Kris Dunn being doubtful is his first step up toward possibly being able to play soon. Has been listed as 'out' all season.
Chris Kirschner: Nate McMillan said Kris Dunn was able to get some live work in today. De'Andre Hunter was not able to participate today. Tony Snell is limited to light running and shooting. No timeline on any of them returning though.
Sarah K. Spencer: Kris Dunn (right ankle surgery on Dec. 29) had his walking boot removed today, the Hawks announce, and he has progressed into weight-bearing rehabilitation + modified form shooting. He'll be reviewed in two weeks.
Dunn is scheduled to undergo arthroscopic surgery to remove the loose cartilage in his right ankle on Wednesday, Dec. 30 at the Hospital of Special Surgery. An update will be provided following the procedure.
While showing steady improvement from the cartilage disruption in his right knee, Dunn began experiencing discomfort in his right ankle and low back as his on-court loads increased. A recent MRI revealed loose cartilage inhibiting his range of motion in the ankle and creating compensations in his knees and low back.
Sarah K. Spencer: Per the Hawks, Kris Dunn has cartilage disruption in his right knee and can do modified workouts. Okongwu still has inflammation in his sesamoid bone; he's limited to shooting/conditioning. Snell has inflammation in his right cuboid bone; he's limited to shooting/conditioning. pic.twitter.com/p0Ud2j9gQB
KC Johnson: Marc Eversley said Kris Dunn “is on the road, rehabbing by himself,” which the Bulls support. Bulls have a decision on whether to extend a qualifying offer to Dunn.
When he was in town, Dunn was one of the players allowed into the Advocate Center before it re-opened for individual workouts in early June because he was rehabilitating his injury. A source said his right knee is fully rehabilitated now. But with his future contract status uncertain, he isn’t participating in the Bulls’ program.
Chicago Bulls guard Kris Dunn underwent an MRI and re-examination on Friday, Feb. 14 by Dr. Brian Cole at Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush. He will continue his current rehabilitation program of his medial collateral ligament sprain for the next 4-6 weeks before progressing to functional training. A determination will be made at that time if additional treatment is required.
Joe Cowley: Kris Dunn will stay on his current program to rehab the right MCL over the next 4-6 weeks, and then the Bulls will determine if any further procedures need to take place, according to Bulls. Basically, as already mentioned on these very pages, Dunn is likely done for the year.
The Bulls haven't officially updated Dunn's status since Feb. 4 when they said the guard's sprained right MCL would be re-examined in two weeks. But sources said there's growing belief that Dunn will miss the remainder of the season with the injury, which occurred when Thaddeus Young took a charge and inadvertently crashed into Dunn's knee on the first possession of a Jan. 31 road game against the Nets.
Bobby Marks: Chicago confirms that guard Kris Dunn has a medial collateral ligament sprain of his right knee. The guard is 6 starts away from reaching starter criteria and seeing his $4.6M Qualifying Offer this offseason increase to $7.1M.
Chicago Bulls guard Kris Dunn injured his right knee in the first quarter of Friday night's game at the Brooklyn Nets. He underwent an MRI and clinical exam at Rush Hospital on Saturday, Feb. 1 which confirmed the initial diagnosis of a medial collateral ligament sprain. Dunn will be reexamined following an initial two-week phase of immobilization and physical therapy. The definitive treatment and timetable will be determined over that time frame as symptoms improve.
KC Johnson: Thad Young said he felt bad because his head smashed into Kris Dunn's knee after Young took charge. In his 13th season, Young said he'd never seen game start with such a play.
KC Johnson: Boylen on Dunn on the court: "Kris does things in our system that are big pillars of our system – the defense, the running game, the driving and attacking that we do, the paint touches that we get. So we’re going to have to find that other places and move forward."
Mike McGraw: Boylen said Kris Dunn is questionable for Sat with back injury. Porter doubtful with shoulder. #Bulls
Mike McGraw: Boylen says Kris Dunn (migraine) will travel with team to Memphis today. Says both Dunn and Porter (leg strain) questionable for Wed. #Bulls
Malika Andrews: Kris Dunn and Otto Porter Jr. will not play against the Bucks tonight. Ryan Arcidiacono will start at point, Jim Boylen said.
KC Johnson: Jim Boylen said Kris Dunn practiced. Missed last game before break with back contusion. RoLo’s flight back from break delayed and arrived late.
Malika Andrews: Kris Dunn says he has been told he will come off the bench tonight against Sacramento. He has not been given a minute range.
Malika Andrews: Bobby Portis and Kris Dunn will not play for the Bulls tonight against the Celtics. Boylen said he expects them back “soon, any day.”
Joe Cowley: Hoiberg continued to say that Kris Dunn (left knee) is about a week behind Lauri Markkanen, so expect his return to come in the next week to 10 days.
Hoiberg said that Bobby Portis and Kris Dunn felt "okay" after participating in the non-contact portions of yesterday's practice. "They are still a ways away," Hoiberg said. "We are not going to get too far ahead of ourselves with those guys, being injuries to their knees." Hoiberg said they'll both participate in workouts today that are "a lot more strenuous than the non contact stuff yesterday."
Mike McGraw: Hoiberg says Markkanen is planning to do some contact tomorrow, hoping he’ll be ready for full practice shortly after. Said Dunn & Portis ran at 80% #Bulls
KC Johnson: Zach LaVine and Kris Dunn are done for season, per Bulls. Not enough time/practices to get them in game shape.
Vincent Goodwill: Kris Dunn will be out tomorrow, along with Lauri Markkanen. Zach LaVine will be a game time decision with tendinitis. Skeleton crew against Cavs, perhaps
Nick Friedell: Fred is hopeful that Kris Dunn will be back at practice full-time early next week. Fred reiterates Bulls will support Dunn if he wants to play in Rising Stars Game at All-Star weekend.
KC Johnson: Kris Dunn, wearing braces, in first comments since concussion: “Scary fall. But I played football. I’ll be OK.” No timetable for return.
Mike McGraw: #Bulls say Kris Dunn was not a full participant at @windycitybulls practice today. Sounds like he’s just getting back to physical activity post-concussion.
Mike McGraw: Hoiberg says Kris Dunn (concussion) still has symptoms, no timetable for return; LaVine’s minutes expected to rise to 26-28 on Fri vs Lakers. #Bulls
After further evaluation on Thursday, Jan. 18, Kris Dunn’s two dislocated front teeth were stabilized and have been splinted with braces as the form of treatment. He was also re-evaluated for concussion symptoms and has been placed in the NBA Concussion Protocol.
Vincent Goodwill: After a second round of tests, Kris Dunn has been diagnosed with a concussion, according to sources. As of now he won't be traveling with the team and will be evaluated at a later date
Scott Agness: Late change to the Bulls’ lineup: Kris Dunn is out with left patella tendonitis. Jerian Grant will start.
Darnell Mayberry: Hoiberg says Dunn will be primary backup PG if he is available tonight. No real minute restriction. Depends how he feels. #BullsNation
KC Johnson: Fred Hoiberg confirms original estimate that Kris Dunn is sidelined 2-4 weeks w/ open dislocation of finger. Dunn visited specialist Monday.
With Kris Dunn's finger injury, expect that to change. Hoiberg has said Valentine will draw some minutes at backup point guard. "As long as Denzel is out there making simple plays, we'll be fine," Hoiberg said. "The one thing about this offense is there's built-in pressure releases. So if he's getting pressured, there are other guys who can get into the offense and initiate."
But Dunn will miss at least two and possibly up to four weeks after suffering an "open dislocation" of his left index finger attempting to block Sterling Brown's dunk with 8 minutes, 53 seconds left. The Bulls open the regular season Oct. 19 in Toronto.
"It's very disappointing," said Justin Holiday's whose team-high 21 points featured five 3-pointers. "Especially Kris. He's playing well and is going to play a lot. Unfortunately, injuries are part of the game. I hope he takes his time, gets healthy and helps us."
Vincent Goodwill: Dunn dislocated his finger, headed straight to the locker room. From the reaction of his teammates, I’m guessing it wasn’t pretty
On Thursday, for the first time since injuring his right hand, point guard Kris Dunn was able to do some shooting without any protective bandaging. It is another step for Dunn, who originally hurt the hand in the Wolves’ victory over Orlando Jan. 30. He played briefly in the following game, vs. Cleveland, but has not played since.
Dunn said Thursday he hopes to be back before the All-Star Game break . The Wolves have four more games before the break, starting with Friday’s game against New Orleans.
Wizards letting Jordan Bell's contract expire
Chase Hughes: The Wizards are letting Jordan Bell’s 10-day contract expire, @NBCSWashington was told. Doesn’t sound like they will add an SF in light of Deni Avdija’ injury. Also sounds like Bell has a good chance to return at some point. They like him.
Andrew Lopez: Tonight, Zion Williamson joined Michael Jordan as the only players in the last 40 seasons to reach 2,000 points in their first 80 career games. From @EliasSports: Here’s the rest of the list of players who made it to 2,000 before Game 80.
Mark Berman: Stephen Silas: “We knew we were gonna have enough (players) to play..We do have enough healthy guys to go out there and give it a go. There’s no possibility of the game getting canceled. There are no conversations with the league or anybody else about it being canceled.”
Oleh Kosel: That lay-in bucket marks Zion Williamson’s 2000th career NBA point. (Z was at 1991 entering tonight’s action vs Spurs.) Not a bad feat considering he’s playing in only his 79th professional game.
Ira Winderman: With his second 3-pointer, Duncan Robinson just broke his previous franchise-record streak of 24 consecutive games with multiple 3-pointers, a record he set last season.
Harrison Wind: Michael Malone doesn’t expect Will Barton back “for the foreseeable future.” He called it a “pretty significant hamstring strain.”